May 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Yankees win 10th Trevino gold

Cassandra Curtis May 4, 2023 2 min read

NEW YORK — Willie Calhoun hit a leadoff single in the ninth and Jose Trevino responded with a game-clinching single in the tenth, giving the Yankees a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

The victory was marred by the injury of two other players from New York.

Yankees quarterback Harrison Bader, who had returned from the disabled list the previous day, left the game after a ninth-inning hit with Isiah Keener Valeva, and Oswald Peraza struck out after hitting his ankle as a runner.

“I think Harrison will be fine,” said manager Aaron Boone.

Calhoun and Jake Powers home in the fifth off Shane Pepper as the Yankees overturned a 2-0 deficit early on.

The score was tied at two in the top of the ninth, and Ron Marinaccio had retired five in a row when Boone came to the mound and called out Clay Holmes for booing the Yankees manager.

Lining Miles Straw fell to Kiner-Falefa’s double, who played left field for the first time since 2015 in the minors. Pinch-hitter Óscar González hit a single that landed between Kiner-Falefa, Bader, and shortstop Anthony Volpe, 240 feet from the plate. Kiner-Falefa collided with Bader on the play.

Anthony Rizzo singled closer Emanuel Klass to lead from the bottom of the tenth. Peraza ran for Rizzo and stole second, spraining his ankle, and was replaced by Aaron Hicks, who scored on Calhoun’s single.

Albert Abreu (1-0) hit Josh Naylor in a double grounder to finish in the 10th.

For the Guardianes, Venezuela’s Andrés Giménez is 4-1 with an inning produced. Dominican Jose Ramirez 4-1 with one run, Amed Rosario 5-1 with a run, Oscar Gonzalez 1-1 with an RBI.

See also  The first Cuban players are already in the United States to take part in the Pre-Olympic Games - SwingCompleto

For the Yankees, Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera scored 1-0 with a run.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summary of America’s match against Albrijes (7-0). Objectives

May 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Summary of the Salernitana match against Fiorentina (3-3). Objectives

May 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

LeBron James makes an unexpected move to beat Curry in the first game

May 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Download version v17.36 for free

May 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies that it has paralyzed the document legalization process

May 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A 19-year-old Cuban woman says she was assaulted by the grandson of Raul Castro El Concrejo, leaving her severely injured.

May 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

These are the details that will tell you when chicken spoils in the fridge!

May 4, 2023 Zera Pearson