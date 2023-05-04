Yankees win 10th Trevino gold

NEW YORK — Willie Calhoun hit a leadoff single in the ninth and Jose Trevino responded with a game-clinching single in the tenth, giving the Yankees a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.
The victory was marred by the injury of two other players from New York.
Yankees quarterback Harrison Bader, who had returned from the disabled list the previous day, left the game after a ninth-inning hit with Isiah Keener Valeva, and Oswald Peraza struck out after hitting his ankle as a runner.
“I think Harrison will be fine,” said manager Aaron Boone.
Calhoun and Jake Powers home in the fifth off Shane Pepper as the Yankees overturned a 2-0 deficit early on.
The score was tied at two in the top of the ninth, and Ron Marinaccio had retired five in a row when Boone came to the mound and called out Clay Holmes for booing the Yankees manager.
Lining Miles Straw fell to Kiner-Falefa’s double, who played left field for the first time since 2015 in the minors. Pinch-hitter Óscar González hit a single that landed between Kiner-Falefa, Bader, and shortstop Anthony Volpe, 240 feet from the plate. Kiner-Falefa collided with Bader on the play.
Anthony Rizzo singled closer Emanuel Klass to lead from the bottom of the tenth. Peraza ran for Rizzo and stole second, spraining his ankle, and was replaced by Aaron Hicks, who scored on Calhoun’s single.
Albert Abreu (1-0) hit Josh Naylor in a double grounder to finish in the 10th.
For the Guardianes, Venezuela’s Andrés Giménez is 4-1 with an inning produced. Dominican Jose Ramirez 4-1 with one run, Amed Rosario 5-1 with a run, Oscar Gonzalez 1-1 with an RBI.
For the Yankees, Venezuelan Oswaldo Cabrera scored 1-0 with a run.
