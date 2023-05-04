May 4, 2023

Soto and a Sullivan homer as the Padres defeated the Reds

SAN DIEGO — Rookie Brett Sullivan hit his first career home run and added four RBIs, another unprecedented feat, as the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 Wednesday night to win two of three in the series.

Juan Soto hit a hat-trick double, making up for a baseline error that prevented Xander Bogaerts from setting a club record.

Seth Lugo (3-2) pitched six solid innings for the Padres, who won seven out of 10 heading into a weekend series against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

This will be the first meeting between these teams in California since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers, who have 111 wins, in a League Series last season. After that four-game win, the Padres contested the National League Championship Series for the first time in 24 years.

Sullivan, 29, who appeared in the morning game after playing the night game the day before, scored a double-goal on the right field line with one out in the second period. With two outs in the fourth inning, he hit two home runs.

Luis Sesa’s (1-4) double snapped a streak in which the Padres were 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position.

For the Cuban Reds Jose Barrero 3-1.

For the Padres, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. is 4-0 with one run, Soto is 2-1 with three RBIs. Rogind Odor, Venezuela, 3-1, with two runs.

