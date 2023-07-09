July 9, 2023

Stanton hits two HRs as the Yankees beat the Cubs

Cassandra Curtis July 9, 2023 1 min read

NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton hit a sweeping homer in the first inning and added a two-run drive on video replay in the fifth inning to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the New York Cubs on Saturday. Chicago.

Josh Donaldson hit his tenth home run and Harrison Bader added a second-run double as the Yankees avoided their third four-game losing streak of the season.

After being held to a pair of singles in the opening series on Friday, the Yankees are down to 14-16 since Aaron Judge tore a toe ligament on June 3.

Gerrit Cole (9-2) gave up a two-run homer to former Yankees Mike Tauchman, the last batter he faced, giving up three runs and five hits in ​7 1/3 innings pitched. He’s 8-0 this season after losing to New York.

Struggling since his June 2 appearance after a nearly two-month absence with a hamstring injury, Stanton hit a 447-foot Drew Smillie (7-6) that bounced off the face of the third floor. ahead 1-0.

For the Yankees, Venezuela’s Jleber Torres hit it 3-2 in two innings. Mexican Jose Treviño 3-0.

For the Cubs, Dominican Christopher Muriel, 2-0. Brazilian Yan Gomez 4-1.

