According to local officials, many people died after the tornado passed through Iowa

Multiple deaths and at least a dozen injuries have left Iowa in the wake of a tornado, local officials said Tuesday.

“We have confirmed fatalities,” Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Alex Dingla said at a news conference. He said officials were still determining the total number.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there were fatalities and injuries in the Greenfield community as a result of this tornado. We are still working to evaluate and update this information,” the Iowa State Patrol later said in a statement.

“A mandatory curfew has been imposed in Greenfield from 10:00 pm tonight. The city will reopen at 7:00 am on Wednesday,” local officials said.

They said they would allow residents into Greenfield only till Wednesday morning and asked media representatives to leave the city by Tuesday night.

The powerful storms that hit the Midwest spawned several tornadoes, including a devastating twister that devastated the small town of Greenfield, Iowa, with a population of about 2,000.

Iowa was already bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center gave much of the state a high chance of severe storms with the potential for strong tornadoes.

Des Moines Public Schools dismissed classes two hours early and canceled all evening activities as the storms approached.

After the storm passed, parts of Greenfield were devastated. Piles of broken wood, tree branches, car parts and other debris are scattered where houses once stood.

Residents helped each other salvage furniture and other belongings from the rubble or barely standing houses. Residents and local authorities have opened a food collection and distribution center to serve the typhoon victims. See also Walmart makes shopping online easy

Cyclone winds cause damage to structures and hospitals

Several tornadoes were reported across the state, with one reportedly knocking down several 250-foot-tall wind turbines. KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, showed at least three wind turbines toppled by a tornado in southwest Iowa, at least one of which caught fire with black smoke billowing from the bent structure.

Wind turbines are built to withstand hurricanes, typhoons and other strong winds. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, turbines are designed to shut down when winds exceed certain thresholds, usually 55 mph. They lock their blades and lock feathers, swinging in the air, reducing effort.

Adair County Health System Hospital in Greenfield was damaged by the storm, but Mercy One spokesman Todd Misener said he did not have additional details. The hospital is attached to Mercy One and officers were en route to Greenfield to assess the damage.

Dinkla said there were at least a dozen injuries amid widespread devastation in Greenfield, including the community’s small hospital. Patients had to be transferred to other facilities in nearby cities.

Desperation and uncertainty among those affected by the deadly storms that hit Houston