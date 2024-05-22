Surprise grizzly attack in Wyoming leaves one seriously injured

A 35-year-old man was attacked by a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park. (illustrative image information)

A Surprise attack A A ferocious bear A man was seriously injured 35 years It contains Grand Teton National Park, located in western Wyoming, USA. The incident happened last Sunday, May 19, when the man from Massachusetts was in the area. Signal Hill Peak Road. He was immediately treated and airlifted to a nearby hospital “steady state” And his “full recovery” is expected, officials said in a press release posted on the website National Park Service.

According to preliminary investigations The attack was unexpected When the visitor met two grizzly bears. According to preliminary data provided by the injured man and investigations by biologists and park rangers, one of the bears attacked and caused the injuries. Although the park did not identify the man, it closed Road and trail to the summit of Signal Hill As a precautionary measure.

“Based on the initial reports of the injured visitor and initial information received as part of the ongoing investigation at the scene, park rangers and biologists believe that. A surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, one of which contacted and injured a visitor” NPS reported.

The man was investigating on Signal Mountain Summit Road when the attack took place. (REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

The attack occurs at the beginning of the summer tourist season Grand Teton As in nearby Yellowstone National Park. During these months, encounters between humans and wildlife increase, especially with grizzly bears, whose population has increased in recent years. “We ask the audience to maintain A considerable distance from the bearTake it away Aerosol Bears and Avoid leaving out food that might appeal to themPark officials said.

A 70-year-old man died the same day as the attack in Wyoming Alaska want Try photographing a moose newborn calf. The moose’s mother attacked him, according to Austin McDaniel, a spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety. This incident in the town of Homer highlights the danger that occurs when wildlife is threatened or endangered. Protect their young.

Grizzly bear populations have been increasing in recent years, with increasing encounters with humans. (George Frey/Getty Images)

In the wake of the attacks, in October 2022, a grizzly bear mauled two university wrestlers. Shoshone National Forest, also in northwestern Wyoming. Also, last year a woman died in a bear attack near Yellowstone Park. A bear that entered a home near West Yellowstone in August was euthanized. “Never block travel lanes, stop in designated areas and respect the instructions of staff where bears have been spotted.”Officials said.

Continuing with the preventive measures, the NPS launched a campaign last month Yellowstone Park for Capture grizzly bears for research purposes. Trapped areas are clearly marked and the public should avoid them. Additionally, the US Fish and Wildlife Service protects grizzly bears in the lower 48 states Threatened species.

Avoid leaving food unattended to prevent attracting bears. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

“Never give up Skipped foods If not properly protected, keep yours Clean camp Store everything in one Bear-proof food box or in a hard-sided vehicle with the windows closed,” the NPS stressed.

By correlating these events with their frequency, it is observed Bear attacks are not uncommon in areas of North America where grizzlies abound. In Canada, a man and his father were recently attacked while out hunting. Also, last fall, A Canadian couple and their dog Dies after being mauled by a grizzly bear Banff National Park. Likewise, a lady who was planting trees British Columbia He was seriously injured by a bear, thought to have been a grizzly.