June 16, 2024

They suggest creating a “task force” of experienced guards to deal with crises resulting from power outages

Phyllis Ward June 16, 2024 4 min read

Create a team of experienced guards and former employees Electric Power Authority (AEE) is the new proposal for We want the sun To address the current energy crisis – characterized by widespread power outages due to failures in generation, transmission and distribution systems – as well as to ensure reliable service that allows the transition towards… Renewable sources.

“Given the crisis facing the country, which has worsened in recent weeks, we call for the formation of a working group, or ‘task force’, of former employees of the authority, familiar with the transportation distribution system, that can come to provide the solution that these communities and the state urgently need.” general.The engineer noted this Saturday Ingrid Villa Biagi, Environmental Alliance spokesman in an interview with The new day.

The President of CAMBIO – one of the member organizations of Vamos Sol – also explained that the Puerto Rico Guard Reserve, Under protection Law 112 of 2023It can help determine the resources available to the work team. But he confirmed it “two “Former employees of the Authority have expressed their willingness to cooperate.”.

