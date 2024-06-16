They suggest creating a “task force” of experienced guards to deal with crises resulting from power outages

Create a team of experienced guards and former employees Electric Power Authority (AEE) is the new proposal for We want the sun To address the current energy crisis – characterized by widespread power outages due to failures in generation, transmission and distribution systems – as well as to ensure reliable service that allows the transition towards… Renewable sources.

“Given the crisis facing the country, which has worsened in recent weeks, we call for the formation of a working group, or ‘task force’, of former employees of the authority, familiar with the transportation distribution system, that can come to provide the solution that these communities and the state urgently need.” general.The engineer noted this Saturday Ingrid Villa Biagi, Environmental Alliance spokesman in an interview with The new day.

The President of CAMBIO – one of the member organizations of Vamos Sol – also explained that the Puerto Rico Guard Reserve, Under protection Law 112 of 2023It can help determine the resources available to the work team. But he confirmed it “two “Former employees of the Authority have expressed their willingness to cooperate.”.

“We will once again bring local knowledge into electrical system solutions and servicing. “This should help in a future transition… to put those (AEE) facilities back in public hands.”He said in reference to the government transferring the transmission and distribution system to… Loma Energy And this generation to Generate public relationsThis is through alliances between the public and private sectors.

Over time, Villa Biagi expressed its regret for the critical situation of its residents Saint Elizabeth, Como And Ebonitewhich, according to LUMA, will have to Wait at least until mid-July Let’s say the giant transformer will replace the transformer that broke down in their area at the beginning of last June, leaving them without service or with constant outages ever since. See also DACO interferes with western supermarkets selling "rotten" meat

“It serves as further evidence of the improvisation and lack of knowledge and experience prevalent at LUMA. “We are talking about a major outage, in these municipalities, in the absence of any weather event, even the winds that affected our island, so it is very worrying.”The former Interior Minister said during the administration Alejandro Garcia Padilla.

Villa Biagi stressed that Vamos Sol’s main proposals are “to cancel the LUMA contract and to transform the energy system based on distributed renewable energy, rooftop PV systems and storage under public management.”

“We need to put energy service back in the hands of the public sector, and we need to move quickly towards distributed renewable energies using federal funds, something that has been put forward, on more than one occasion, to the federal government and they have responded very well,” he insisted. Puerto Rico can be used for these purposes.

1 / 39 | In the dark: This is how the power outage lives, which left more than 340,000 subscribers without electricity. The first power outage affected the areas of San Juan, Carolina, Bayamon and Caguas on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Units 5 and 6 of the San Juan plant, along with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) emergency generators, went offline. Service without notice. – Nahira Montcourt.

For his part, the environmental lawyer said: Pedro is happyHe, who is also a member of Vamos Sol, expressed concern about the statements issued Wednesday evening by the Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jennifer Gonzalezat any Federal government emergency declaration To accelerate the establishment of projects related to the electrical system. See also Capriles rejects the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice in the Primero Justicia case and calls on Venezuelans to vote

“Projects like this only benefit the gas cartel, thus preventing Puerto Rico from having a system based on distributed renewable energy. Blaming the recent power outages — and the resulting suffering — on alleged delays in permitting or disbursement of federal funds is a way to cover up negligence.” And irresponsibility and justification by LUMA, New Fortress and Genera PR.He denounced this in written statements.

In addition, Federico Cintron Moscosospokesman the bridge“Emergency declarations and hasty operations only undermine democratic guarantees and environmental protection. In Puerto Rico, we already have extensive experience with these operations, and in all cases, the results have been disastrous for the population,” he stressed.

Adriana Gonzalezthe follower Sierra Club Puerto RicoHe recalled, at the same time, the first time that Vamos Sol warned against the privatization of the electrical system, at a time when this measure was classified as essential for the development of the archipelago.

“On Wednesday, our residents spent hours in the dark, in the middle of (an event) Extreme heat, with no forecast of rain or wind. Let’s assume that both companies (LUMA and Genera PR) are ready to face something new Hurricane season “It condemns people to months of fear and a potential major disaster,” Gonzalez said.