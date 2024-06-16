June 16, 2024

Seiko Prospex Marinemaster, the perfect two watches for diving this summer

Roger Rehbein June 16, 2024 2 min read

With new colors Seiko Prospex Marine Master, the Japanese company takes its history. In the 1960s and 1970s, large expeditions were organized to study the Arctic and selected scientists looking for high-quality materials Seiko Prospex Diver. Now, the Japanese watchmaker has shown interest in updating its now legendary timepiece Diving watchesand this time he focuses on Master of the Navya model recognizable by its notched bezel and date window located between 4 and 5 o’clock.

These new iterations are 39.5mm diameter models that incorporate new technologies psycho. This steel jewelery is protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, under which the lumbrette luminizes, partially covering the hands and indices. More importantly, it has achieved the feat of integrating a transparent caseback into a slim 12.3mm watch.

“For the first time in a Seiko diving watchcreations Master of the Navy It is equipped with a transparent back cover. The new model had to maintain the high level of water and shock resistance that Prospex watches typically achieve with a closed caseback, all while maintaining a slim profile.

Seiko Prospex Marine Master SJE119.psycho

It’s also worth highlighting some developments on the technical side, with a revised 200m water resistance, the presence of a box-shaped sapphire crystal on the front, a transparent caseback, a screw-down crown and case back, and a WR of 200m (instead of 300m). in the past). The case is not only thinner and smaller, but also more refined. Made from ultra-hard coated steel, it features strong polished edges on the sides and frame. The unidirectional bezel, available here in blue or black, is metallic although with an almost ceramic-like glossy effect.

