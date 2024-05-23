They Advise New Law Approved by DeSantis to Benefit Doctors With Degrees Abroad – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami, Florida – “I work in health profile, but I can’t practice my profession,” said Alejandro Vargas today, a specialist in comprehensive general medicine, who graduated in Cuba and has been on hiatus for 8 years. .

This Wednesday, he was one of dozens of health professionals from Cuba, Venezuela and other countries based in South Florida who were unable to attend a consultation conference organized by Solidaridad sin Fronteras and Green Cross.

The aim was to inform about Benefits of Act SB-7016 Endorsed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it benefits doctors who graduate from foreign universities.

According to Dr. Julio César Alfonso, head of the organization “Solidarity Without Borders”, the project, the new law “eliminates the residence period from the very beginning … Now we propose to eliminate an examination and steps 1 and 2.

“We recognize that there are many communities in our state that are underserved by physicians,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia, who attended today’s informational event, speaking to physicians who were able to attend the advisory conference.

Garcia spoke about the current medical workforce shortage and recognized the contribution that, as professionals, the beneficiaries of SB 7016 legislation could ultimately make.

“That’s why we need to find a way to ensure that the bill passed in Tallahassee is the right proposal so that foreign doctors can practice their profession,” he said.

In order to get the necessary advice, Green Cross President Timi Venerio said they must follow certain requirements:

Step 1: Get registered

To do this, access www.hprus.org, click Apply Now and start the application. Fill the form, submit the required documents and download the digital registration.

Step 2: Contact Green Cross

Write to [email protected]

In addition, they have to take into account a fee of $120 dollars and $75 for each application. questions, and in the distant future these medical professionals will be able to practice in Florida.