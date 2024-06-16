Results, billboards and last minute boxing fights

Las Vegas is on fire. American on Saturday Gervonta Davis He returns to the ring after a year out of activity to defend his WBA lightweight belt against his compatriot Frank Martin.

Gervonta He is the favorite to retain the crown even though he has not fought in just over a year. His last fight was in April 2023 when he knocked out Ryan Garcia.

However, the evening at the MGM Grand Hotel will bring many surprises David Benavidezwho will be participating in the light heavyweight division for the first time, will face the Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk For the interim WBC light heavyweight title.

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdikbusan during the weigh-in ceremony. Getty Images

he Red flag He comes into the night with an impressive record of 28 victories, 24 of which are at the speedway; while Gvozdik He has 20 victories, 16 of them by knockout, but his record bears the stain of defeat.

Davis vs. Martin: Full card

Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin: For the WBA lightweight title

David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk: For the interim WBC light heavyweight title

Carlos Adams vs. Tyrell Gaucha: For the WBC middleweight title

Gary Russell Vs. Alberto Puello: For the interim WBC super lightweight title

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez: Super featherweight

Davis vs. Martin: Where and When to See It

Post this June 15 at Las vigas Fighting tournament between Gervonta Davis And Frank Martin It will start from:

Mexico City | 7:30 pm

US and ET | 9:30 pm.

United States CT | 8:30 pm.

USA PT | 6:30 pm.

And you can follow it United State Via Prime Video PPV, while you’re at Mexico It will be available through ESPN, Star+ and Channel 5.

Gervonta vs. Martin: minute by minute