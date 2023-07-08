Yankees transfer Nestor Curtis to the 60-day disabled list

NEW YORK – Cuban Nestor Curtis Jr. will not return with the New York Yankees until at least August.
The 28-year-old left-hander went on the 60-day disabled list on Friday. The 2022 All-Star Game selection will be disabled due to rotator cuff inflammation, and will be eligible for activation August 4.
Curtis’ last pitched game was on May 30, and he is 5-2 with a starts of 5.16-11. He is expected to play against the no-hitters on Sunday, and then at the Yankees Sports Complex in Tampa on July 13.
New York activated lefty Carlos Rodon from the 60-day disabled list to open the series against the Cubs on Friday. Rodon is slated to start for the Yankees. After signing 162m for six years, Rodon has been handicapped since the start of the season with a sprained left forearm and a sore back.
New York has placed utility player Jake Bauers on the 10-day disabled list with a left rotator cuff contusion, a move backdated to Thursday. Franchy Cordero was called up again from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, their Triple-A affiliate.
