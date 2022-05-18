Olympia’s first six casualties in Apertura 2022 National League

2022-05-17

“I thank all the people who collaborate at the club because day in and day out is the best for each of you, to his teammates and coaching staff, and to every fan who always wishes the best and supports from wherever they are. Big hug and thanks.” Liveronnow a former player in Olympia. Los Albus also announced on Tuesday night the departure of Eddie Hernandez. “The Olympia Sports Club Thanks to Eddie Hernandez Because he defended the colors of the King of Cups. Olympia announced on her social networks several successes in what is to come, Eddie.

Other departures Olympia Also announced the withdrawal Christian Altamirano who have also not received a renewal offer at the Merengue Club and will have to look for a new destination. It should be noted that Altamirano Refer to the Olympia After 11 years and by order of Pedro Truglio in 2021. He made some important offers, but with Pablo Lavalin he did not find his place.

Also, young people Rodrigo Rodriguez Join the lion blacklist for the upcoming tournament. The 17-year-old added 165 minutes of playing with coach Pablo Lavalin. He appeared against Vida, Real Sociedad and UBN. With Pedro Truglio, he lifted the title in the last tournament as they won the tournament four times by defeating Real Spain in the final. Now say goodbye. To this massive invasion of Olympia Join too Felix Crisanto The veteran warrior Xavier Portillo, Who is the history of the club, where he can boast of being a four-time champion with the Whites.