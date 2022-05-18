Toluca, without Legila, consoles himself with victory over Bayer Leverkusen

In the absence of Leguela, the fans and the Red Devils celebrated the victory over the German team

More than 10 thousand scarfs have been sold in the official store of TolucaOn the occasion of the match against Bayer Leverkusen, before the start of the match at the Nemesio Diez Stadium. The visit of the German national team caused an uproar, but it was the Red Devils who made the rounds in the Bombonera, with their 1-0 win.

Bayer Leverkusen A visit to Mexico was taken as a tour, with its players walking through the hotel, in Paseo de la Reforma, and its surroundings, as well as asking more about the match between America and Pachuca, at the Azteca Stadium, than they did about the match. The match is at the Nemesio Díez Stadium.

It’s time to establish public relations between Germans and Mexicans, establish relations and wink at a Mexican player, while Toluca They took the match more seriously at Nemesio Díez, in the absence of Liguilla, only because their striker had wet gunpowder even in friendlies and among four clear chances against the next team that will play in the Champions League, they scored only one goal. Alexis Canelo.

people from Toluca Realizing it was time to celebrate, that’s why he packed the struggling Nemesio Diez stadium for Clausura 2022, with the team that ended up being fined for getting in trouble with the percentage table and is in the process of restructuring, with reinforcements on the horizon and his people calling for Shan Gonzalez’s departure. .

Alexis Canelo opened the scoring in the friendly match between Toluca and Bayer Leverkusen. imago 7

people from Bayer Leverkusen They enjoyed Mexico, learned about the quarry and tomorrow they have a tour of Querétaro, the base that housed the German team at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Tolucathe Red Devils walked to LeverkusenThe Germans, however, were more interested in giving their tour of Mexico, after a season in which they qualified for the Champions League. The match ended as expected with a hug, shirt change and applause.

