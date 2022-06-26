Want him on the Portland Trail Blazers? Damien Lillard and his controversial post with Kevin Durant

The great star of the Oregon series on his Instagram story posted a photo with the current character of the Brooklyn Nets, who so far has an undetermined future with New Yorkers.

This is nothing new for fans and connoisseurs National Basketball Association (NBA) who – which future of Kevin Durant with the Brooklyn Networks They don’t have, at least for now, the same path.

Contractual status of Keri Irving Undoubtedly in the head of a Kuwaiti dinarwho although he has said he will stay out of the situation, is a fact that will influence a decision on his part whether or not to stay with the team.

In this context, it was Damian Lillardone of the great stars of the NBA, who explained the future with a photo he uploaded to his Instagram Stories on Saturday. Bulavip It brings you the details.

Damien Lillard wants Kevin Durant in Portland

After rumors circulated in recent days about the future of Kevin Durant, was the basis Portland Trail BlazersDamien Lillard, who let the franchise know his wish.

Posting a revised story on his Instagram account, “Dame” has Durant in the Oregon State team jersey, Exciting fans of the franchise are in a desperate search for a championship.