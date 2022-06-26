For the first time since the Golden State Warriors were the 2022 NBA champions, Kevin Durant spoke live and sent a message to Stephen Curry and his cohorts: “I didn’t think they had a breed yet.”

The long-awaited word has finally arrived. after, after A message on Twitter that revolutionized the NBA world, Kevin Durant I decided to speak directly in a show about the title Golden State Warriors And he didn’t hesitate to send a message to Stephen Curry And the company.

Durant and the Warriors will have a lifelong relationship after playing three The NBA Finals And win two championships. Next to Carrie, Clay Thompson and Draymond Green They made one of the best teams in history, but…

Although many fans think so Golden State Warriors It was already a dynasty that after winning three NBA titles, one of the main champions of that legacy made it clear that he doesn’t think that way. So they think it’s against Dubs, Kevin Durant He will always be on your side.

Durant appeared again on the ETCs podcast, from the Boardroom YouTube channel, as well as Surrender to Stephen Curry’s level by The 43 points he scored in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals Warriors vs. The Boston Celtics sent a message to the entire Golden State.

Kevin Durant’s message to the Warriors: ‘I didn’t think they had a bloodline’

“I love these guys too. I played basketball with these guys and I was part of that dynasty that they are building now. I didn’t think they had a breed yet, until they won their fourth title. I have some pride, damn, I was part of something special, even though it’s only been two championships out of four, like, s-t, maybe JaVale McGee feels the same way as I do. Perhaps David West felt the same way. Like I did, we all came at the same time with the Warriors and had a great time.” claimed Kevin Durant On the ETCs podcast on the Boardroom YouTube channel.