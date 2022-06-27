June 27, 2022

Mexico beat Puerto Rico to reach the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup with an undefeated fence

2022-06-26

It is not surprising that choosing Mexico There is still no scratch on FIFA U-20 World Cup Where I was eliminated in the round of 16 weak Puerto Rico (6-0) who left humiliatingly coming as a seed.

The tricolor He didn’t have much trouble judging the key in the first half thanks to great solo play Fidel Ambrez (24′).

Watch: This is how the room keys were in the Premundial

The Puerto Ricans advanced to their lines after the concession, which the Aztecs paid for after a deadly counterattack ended with the goal of Christian Torres (33′) after a right cross from outside the area.

In the plugin, the attacker It was Lozano She widened the difference on the scoreboard (49′) accompanied by Salvador Mariscal (53′). Completed the goal of Isis Violante (71 d) with Jesus Hernandez (79 d).

however, Mexico It remains the only team to have an unbeaten fence after four games in the competition. He boasts a score of 19 goals to zero.

Mexican Sub-20 will play ticket to World Cup in Indonesia 2023 Next Wednesday against Guatemala at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium.

will face the winner Jamaica also dominican republic To conclude a CONCACAF qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

See also  Rafa Marquez returns to playing for Barcelona

