Video, goals and summary of the women’s friendly match

The Peru women’s national team Crush in an international friendly against him Mexico. La Blanciroga conceded 5 goals before taking part in the Copa America which will be played in July.

Time ran out with one goal per pick. Mayor opened the scoring in 30 minutes and before he went to rest, Ariana Muñoz set the equaliser. This was precisely the first appearance of the number 8 in two colors.

In the second half, Mexico got on the accelerator and it was an all-out party. Sanchez and Jaramillo on two occasions and Reyes judged a massive Aztec victory.

Peruvian alliance confirmed

Mario Sanchez, Alison Reyes, Fabiola Herrera, Braillene Martinez, Nahumi Martinez, Scarleth Flores, Sandra Arevalo, Claudia Cagina, Gladys Doraador, Ariana Muniz, Pierina Nunez

The confirmed squad for Mexico

Itzel Gonzalez, Kente Robles, Carolina Jaramillo, Rebecca Bernal, Stephanie Mayor, Cristina Ferral, Maria Sanchez, Bianca Sierra, Kitty Martinez, Nancy Antonio, Roslyn Montoya

Preview Peru vs. Mexico female

The two teams are looking to rehearse what it will be like to secure a place in the 2023 World Cup Australia and New Zealand. It is important to stress that these two delegations are going through a very different moment, and this is the time when Mexico is in Box 26 of the FIFA Ranking, while our Blanquirroja is 66.

Likewise, the Mexicans, directed by Monica Vergara, are seeking a return to the World Cup because they have not been able to do so since 2015, while the Peru did not qualify for the Women’s World Cup Finals. The national team’s greatest achievement was their third place finish in the 1998 South American Championship, where we also had our worst defeat to date: Brazil 15-0 Peru. See also "Ochoa does it and they kill him"; Networks explode after Vargas error

As is known, Blanciroga will play the Copa América in July, and this duel will be a qualifying process since the top three teams get a direct quota for the World Cup. On the other hand, it is important to highlight that Next Tuesday, June 28, we will face the Mexican national team again at home..

Peru vs. Mexico: Possible formations

Peru: Mario Sanchez; Uslin Miranda, Alison Reyes, Fabiola Herrera, Scarleth Flores; Nahumi Martinez, Claudia Cagina, Sandra Arevalo, Ziuzana Canales; Gladys Dorador and Pirina Nunez. DT: Konrad Flores.

Mexico: Emily Alvarado. Kente Robles, Rebecca Bernal, Cristina Ferral, Jimena Lopez; Mira Delgadillo, Alexia Delgado, Diana Garcia, and Maria Sanchez; Alicia Cervantes and Stephanie Mayor. DT: Monica Vergara.

Peruvian women’s team

Anytime Peru vs. Mexico this Saturday 25 June?

The match between the two teams will be held at the Coruna Stadium, starting at 8:00 pm, across Peru and central Mexico. Consider changing the time in different Mexican regions so you don’t miss the meeting.

Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Colombia: 8:00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Paraguay: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 pm

Brazil: 10.00 pm

Where to see LIVE Peru vs. Mexico?

transition Peru vs. Live broadcast of the women of Mexico He will be responsible for DirecTV Sports for all of South America. You can also follow it on the VIX TV streaming service. However, in the event that you cannot see the commitment through the TV signal, you will have the option to continue minute by minute Libero.pe. See also Barcelona surprises and chooses the player who should use "10" Messi: they have already offered it to him - ten

Argentina: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Uruguay: ch 610 (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)

Chile: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)

Peru: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)

Colombia: 610 ch (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)

Ecuador: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K).

Peru vs. Mexico LIVE via Vix TV for free

Vix is ​​TelevisaUnivision’s first streaming service and the most interesting thing is that this platform is free, so you can watch the friendly match between Peru vs. Mexico without problems. It should be noted that the content of this application can be viewed in 19 countries in the American continent.