July 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

‘Allie’ Spinoza reveals what’s behind ‘the many veins in his hands’

Lane Skeldon July 19, 2023 4 min read

Once again, Alejandra Espinosa took the time to respond to the criticisms that social networking users have made about her body.

In recent weeks, the presenter has been referred to as “too skinny”, which is why she has already made it clear that her current figure is partly due to her healthy diet.

However, the trials against Espinosa continued, and he now had to explain why veins were clearly visible on his hands.

Alejandra Espinosa reveals the reason behind her hands appearing

Last July 13, ‘Ale’ Espinoza shared on her Instagram a series of photos that her husband, Aníbal Marrero, took of her during her recent vacation.

“I literally walked into a vacant lot in Carolina, Puerto Rico to do my ‘live’ with Primer Impacto and my best photographer I think I fell in love with,” he wrote in the caption.

Although some of the driver’s followers left sweet words in the comments section, others questioned her looks.

“Oh my God, you are beautiful as always, but it’s the first time I’ve seen so many veins on your hands. (…) Enjoy my beautiful island,” one user noted.

“From my father’s inheritance ha ha. Look at my previous ‘letter’,” Alejandra replied, referring to Mr. Jose Espinosa.

Alejandra Espinosa explained why her hands look like this.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

In the post indicated by the artist, you can see different shots in which she appears with her father, who actually shows the veins in his hands.

It appears that the person who made the assessment referred to above did what the interpreter asked him to do, for he was able to respond with his best wishes towards Mr. José.

“Right, you have your father’s hands. God cares and blesses him, and gives him lots of health, just like your mother. Have fun.”

Alejandra Espinosa and her father.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa is happy for this reason

She and her mother, Rosa Maria, Don José, Aníbal, and little Mateo celebrated this special date on the so-called “Isla del encanto”.

“I really can’t be happy right now,” she said, before warning that she would be taking all her loved ones to Premios Juventud 2023, where she will be the official “hostess”.

1/17

Alejandra Espinosa has faced the criticism she received on Instagram about what her figure looks like.

2/17

The actress from Corazón Guerrero, which you can see here on ViX, leads a lifestyle that takes care of her diet and performs constant physical activity.

credit: Mezcalient

3/17

In recent years, he has become passionate about running and has participated in some of the most famous marathons in the world.

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

4/17

The type of training for these competitions usually causes changes in body structure. In many cases, runners are athletes with a slender build.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

5/17

Apparently, that’s what happens to the former Queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, who keeps herself in shape for races like marathons.

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

6/17

However, she has been criticized by some followers who question her personality, as when she posted this photo on Instagram on Monday, July 10.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

7/17

“Wherever they see me, in this little body there is strength, resistance, energy and stamina,” he wrote in the photo, in which he appears with his trainer. “How would I know that? Because other than that there is no way[to hold a class for Yasmani Amadee Rodriguez and her team].”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

8/17

The snap triggered the person’s reaction: “Alejandra, I like you, I admire everything you’re over, but thin really is too much and it’s not a hateful comment, at all, I just feel respect and admiration for you.”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

9/17

Given this comment, the presenter of the upcoming Premios Juventud 2023, which you’ll be able to see through Univision on July 20 from Puerto Rico, answered bluntly.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

10/17

The model also wrote, “Thank you so much because I know your comment comes from love.”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Eleven/17

She explained about the regimen that gets her to her current figure: “Actually, I’m very healthy, thank God. I exercise, I eat healthy and this is my result.”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

12/17

She replied, “Not everyone may like it, but I can’t live a life that pleases everyone, otherwise I’d be a slave to what they say and you can’t live like that.”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

13/17

Recently, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she has also made changes to her diet.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

14/17

“I stopped eating meat. I don’t eat meat anymore. I entered the world of veganism,” he announced on social networks.

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

fifteen/17

At the beginning of March, she was already facing accusations about her physique, advocating that her “muscles are pure.”

credit: Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

16/17

Two months later, she shared her battle against bullying in an interview with Mamás Latinas.

17/17

He added, “I accept criticism, all my life (I have). I have improved things based on that; however, there are people who only dedicate themselves to destroying.”

credit: Mezcalient

