‘Allie’ Spinoza reveals what’s behind ‘the many veins in his hands’

Once again, Alejandra Espinosa took the time to respond to the criticisms that social networking users have made about her body.

In recent weeks, the presenter has been referred to as “too skinny”, which is why she has already made it clear that her current figure is partly due to her healthy diet.

However, the trials against Espinosa continued, and he now had to explain why veins were clearly visible on his hands.

Alejandra Espinosa reveals the reason behind her hands appearing

Last July 13, ‘Ale’ Espinoza shared on her Instagram a series of photos that her husband, Aníbal Marrero, took of her during her recent vacation.

“I literally walked into a vacant lot in Carolina, Puerto Rico to do my ‘live’ with Primer Impacto and my best photographer I think I fell in love with,” he wrote in the caption.

Although some of the driver’s followers left sweet words in the comments section, others questioned her looks.

“Oh my God, you are beautiful as always, but it’s the first time I’ve seen so many veins on your hands. (…) Enjoy my beautiful island,” one user noted.

“From my father’s inheritance ha ha. Look at my previous ‘letter’,” Alejandra replied, referring to Mr. Jose Espinosa.

Alejandra Espinosa explained why her hands look like this. credit : Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

In the post indicated by the artist, you can see different shots in which she appears with her father, who actually shows the veins in his hands.

It appears that the person who made the assessment referred to above did what the interpreter asked him to do, for he was able to respond with his best wishes towards Mr. José. See also Shakira brushes Gerard Pique's comb during their last meeting

“Right, you have your father’s hands. God cares and blesses him, and gives him lots of health, just like your mother. Have fun.”

Alejandra Espinosa and her father. credit : Alejandra Espinosa / Instagram

Alejandra Espinosa is happy for this reason

She and her mother, Rosa Maria, Don José, Aníbal, and little Mateo celebrated this special date on the so-called “Isla del encanto”.

“I really can’t be happy right now,” she said, before warning that she would be taking all her loved ones to Premios Juventud 2023, where she will be the official “hostess”.