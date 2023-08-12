Who is David Weiss, the special prosecutor appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Hunter Biden?

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday “Extraordinary Circumstances” Surrounding Hunter Biden’s Federal Criminal Investigation The trial contributed to his decision to grant special prosecutor status to the chief prosecutor.

It is known about the elected prosecutor David Weiss.

Who is Special Counsel David Weiss?

Trump appoints Weiss He was sworn in as a federal prosecutor in Delaware in 2018, according to his official bio.

At the time of his nomination, he was serving as U.S. attorney for the district and was one of nine candidates, Trump said. “A Vision to Make America Safe Again”.

He stayed on after Biden became president so he could continue to oversee the Hunter Biden investigation.

Weiss was born in Philadelphia and is a member of the Delaware and Pennsylvania bar associations. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis and Widener University School of Law.

Wednesday, December 2, 2009 at the United States Attorney’s Office in Wilmington, David C. File photo of Weiss. debt : Ron Soliman/Associated Press

His legal career dates back to 1984 Judge Andrew D. Worked as a clerk at Christie’s of the Delaware Supreme Court, according to his biography.

Prior to that, Weiss served as a judge on the Delaware Supreme Court. He was a federal prosecutor before entering private practice, where he focused on commercial litigation.

After his training, Weiss devoted himself to investigating violent and white-collar crime Duane was an Assistant United States Attorney before joining the Morris Law Firm, where he worked as an associate in commercial litigation and became a partner.

After working in a financial services firm, he rejoined the judiciary in 2007.

In his current role, Weiss led the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings.

What will Weiss’ new powers be in the Inquisition?

to be appointed as “Special Advocate”. Gives Weiss more powers than a typical U.S. attorney. You now have more power to do more detailed research in different fields.

said Weiss requested that he be appointed to the position. And told him that “in his opinion, his investigation has reached a stage where he should continue his work,” now as a special prosecutor.

Garland’s order naming Weiss says he is “Conduct the ongoing investigation… as well as matters arising or likely to arise out of that investigation” is authorized As the investigation continues.

Weiss will “oversee the investigation Decide where, when and when to file charges“and” Not subject to day-to-day supervision by any officer of the departmentGarland said.

The attorney general explained that when his work is completed, Weiss has an obligation to provide “a statement explaining the prosecution or rejection decisions he has reached.”

“I am committed to making your report as public as possible, consistent with legal requirements and department policy,” Garland said.

What was Hunter Biden accused of?

In June, Hunter Biden was indicted Two misdemeanors for failing to pay more than $100,000 in taxes on income of more than $1.5 million in 2017 and 2018. He was expected to plead guilty after reaching a deal with prosecutors who planned to recommend two years of probation.

Hunter Biden’s case is complicated, could it hurt his father’s re-election aspirations?

Just as his appointment as special counsel was announced Friday, Weiss notified a federal judge in Delaware. Talks about a plea deal in the Hunter Biden case are at an “impasse.”.

House Republicans are also conducting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.