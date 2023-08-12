Mega Millions: Find Out Why $1,580 Million Winner Doesn’t Have To Pay State Taxes | Florida | composition

Mega Millions Jackpot He held the winning ticket with a prize on Tuesday, August 8 1.580 million dollars, in America. The identity of the new millionaire or the lucky winner has been withheld, but other additional details of the lottery are already known, such as that the lucky winner will not have to pay state taxes.

The golden ticket is obtained at the supermarket Publix in Neptune Beach, Florida. The numbers that gave birth to a new wealth: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 And this Mega milk: 14. Chance smiled upon one after the prize increased considerably.

According to a Harvard expert, randomly picking numbers can increase your chances of winning the jackpot. Could it have worked for the Mega Millions jackpot winner? Perhaps, it’s a secret he doesn’t know how to explain.

“We congratulate our new jackpot winner and the more than 43.7 million winners across all prize levels in this jackpot run”said the president and CEO of the Georgia Lottery. Gretchen CorbinPrincipal Director Mega Millions CorporationBy report.

Why doesn’t the Mega Millions jackpot winner pay state taxes?

Mega Millions Jackpot WinnerWhoever delivered $1.580 million on Tuesday, August 8, did not have to pay state taxes. Bought a ticket in Florida. A state that does not take that type of deduction from lottery winners.

What the New Millionaire Should Pay Not less than 24% federal taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). From America. It is not subject to any method of collecting the jackpot, whether annual payments or a single payment, you still have to contribute.

“Additional tax liability may depend on the financial situation of the winner. Please consult a professional tax advisor or the Internal Revenue Service for assistance in determining your tax liability or for additional tax information.”Represents mega millions on its portal.

Which other states do not tax mega million winners?

Except for Florida, OOther US states that do not tax lottery winners. These are as follows: California

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

