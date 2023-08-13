Powerball: Why $560 Million Winner Demands Condition to Collect Prize | New Hampshire | composition

He became a millionaire But you don’t want to collect the Powerball prize. A New Hampshire woman won $560 million Lottery and don’t want to collect your money for a specific reason. The condition on which he was to withdraw the dollars was against the laws of that state, and the situation could not be more tense. What is it about? We tell you what an American citizen asked.

He Powerball He wants to give her his juicy gift, but the player refuses to receive it unless his most important request for her is fulfilled. Your lawyer has filed the claim properly and legally.

A lottery winner will not go to withdraw the money he wants in cash until he fulfills his requirement. Her happiness at being a millionaire is tainted by the fact that she doesn’t want to suffer as others have. Lucky Powerball players.

Next Mega millionsHe Powerball It is one of the most popular lotteries America And givers of excessive money. However, its rules vary according to the states where its tickets are purchased, making it difficult for its winner New Hampshire.

Powerball hit a trillion dollar jackpot on July 19 (Photo: AFP)

Why doesn’t the $560 million Powerball winner want to claim the prize?

winner $560 million Powerball If his identity is revealed, he doesn’t want to collect the prize. That is the condition for lottery organizers to get the money they need in cash. For this, he filed a petition with the lawyer and signed all the documents under a pseudonym “Jannah Doe”.

“You want to keep your job and have the freedom to walk into a supermarket or attend public events without being known or called a $500 million winner.”The new billionaire’s lawyer said, Steve Gordon.

The difficulty is legitimate, since State of New HampshireWhere the winning ticket is purchased, the lottery must provide details of the prize winner at a public event. It is not a fraud or scam. Those are the steps they take to make the game transparent.

However, the winner does not want to become a public figure or put her integrity on the line because she will have millions of dollars at her disposal. It reminds The case of Edwin CastroWinning the jackpot had to radically change his life.

“He is a longtime New Hampshire resident and devoted to the community. He prefers to stay away from the misfortune and attention that often befalls other lottery winners.”included him Lawyer.

Does Powerball meet your needs?

It is not known What is the final position of Powerball? 560 million dollars before the winner’s claim. So far it has been said that the rules determining the general process of awarding the lottery prize will be governed for transparency.

