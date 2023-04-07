They travel: A couple bought a bus for US$7,200 and turned it into their dream home with recycled materials

Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani They built their dream home in an unusual location and within their budget. They bought a $7,200 school bus in Vancouver and spent seven months converting it into a motorhome complete with kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

The couple installed solar panels on the roof of the vehicle, which provided them with all the power they needed as they traveled across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Change It only cost $40,000 Total.

The couple built a back deck that they use as a load guard. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

After the sale and donation of seats and luggage racks, the interior of the bus was empty. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

They recycled and reused many materials to furnish their new home. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

At the demolition stage, His goal was to try to reduce waste And reuse or recycle everything they can. They donated the seats to a children’s adventure camp and sold the racks to someone who repurposed them for garage storage. The couple also donated metal and other scraps, and people rebuilt insulation from the bus for the interior walls of their own homes.

Further They sold everything they could get out of the vehicleThey can sell or give away old lighting fixtures, scrap wood and anything else.

When the bus is empty, the pair is established A spray foam insulation to keep you warm in Canadian winters and cool in Mexican summers When they went on the road. Further They drilled holes in the roof to install the skylight, It was difficult because of the curvature of the surface, so they customized and made a box that adjusted to the angle of the roof. They also installed a subfloor insulated with plywood on top.

View from the bedroom towards the front of the bus Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

The couple bought a living room rug during their trip. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

After installing the plumbing, they built the house from back to front. The first step was to build a wooden floor for the full-size bed at the rear of the bus. the king. Among other connected components, The couple purchased a solid wood door They were sanded and adjusted in height and width so it fit into the joint.

Also, Nestoruk customized every detail of his home with his own creativity and skills, sewing windows curtains and designing L-shaped chair cushions. Ducergany from scrap wood. Besides, The staircase in the bedroom leads to a roof terraceThere the couple set up a back deck for their bikes and surfboards.

The armchair and the long narrow table in front of the kitchen were made of scraps of oak they could afford. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

Nestoruk and Touserkani got engaged during a recent visit to Mexico. Courtesy of Tanya Nestoruk and Arya Tuzargani

After completing the transition in November 2022, both Traveled along the Pacific Coast from Washington to California, before moving on to Mexico and Arizona. They recently got engaged in February 2023 and are currently driving their RV around Southern California.

couple Documenting his adventures on TikTok and Instagram, They share their unique nomadic life experience in a home built with love and creativity.

Nation

Know the Trust Scheme