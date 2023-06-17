According to Fortune, the 10 best places for families to live in America

Fortune Well released its second “Fortune 50 Best Places for Families to Live” ranking, showing the city in each U.S. state with the most multigenerational families this year. Access to resources, social support and financial well-being.

Fortune points to two cities, Olathe, KS and Iowa City, IAMade the list for the second year in a row.

That was discovered in a Harris poll conducted by Fortune last March Nearly half of Americans plan to move in the next two yearsSo the “Fortune’s 50 Best Places for Families to Live” list will give relocators an idea of ​​where they’re likely to thrive.

Fortune explains that an increase in remote work and relocation outside of major metropolitan areas during the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in loneliness. Cambridge, MA, the highest-ranking city on the list, encourages residents to host block parties and even get to know their neighbors..

Jennifer Fields, Fortune Wellness Editor for 2023, commented, “Last year, we focused on 25 places that have the potential to support multigenerational families, regardless of location. This year, as part of Fortune’s ongoing commitment to meet our readers where they are, it decided to showcase 50, Providing working professionals with insight into where they can best support their familiesRegardless of your state of residence.

To choose the best places for families to live in each state, Fortune evaluated nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, suburbs, towns and municipalities.There were about 20,000 residents in all 50 US states.

To help drill down into each niche, the publication reviewed more than 200,000 individual data points across five broad categories: Education, Elderly Resources, Public Welfare,

Financial health, habitat.

Fortune’s 10 Best Places for Families to Live:

Cambridge, Mass. Portsmouth, New Hampshire Silver Spring, Maryland Tualatin, Oregon Middletown, Delaware Olathe, Kansas Eastvale, California. Wellington, Fla. Greenburgh, New York Fitchburg, Wisconsin

