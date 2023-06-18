So you can work in the US while you wait for authorization

Foreign citizens who wish to officially work in the United States have a way to achieve that. People who immigrate to the US from other countries wonder if there are work requirements and what steps to take.

During this immigration process, they also want to know if they are allowed to work professionally. The first step for those interested is to request an Employment Authorization Document (EAD).

In the United States, natural persons of legal age do not require a work permit. But those from other parts of the planet must be authorized to ply their trade.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reports through its website that EAD helps companies provide employment. It is important for users to know the essentials of EAD before starting work activities.

Document costs

Aliens must obtain an EAD if they have received asylum, refugee, or U nonimmigrant status. Reason for asylum refers to aliens who need to process Form I-485.

This document responds to permanent resident registration or adjustment of status. Another situation that immigrants may experience is incomplete processing with Form I-589 for asylum or suspension of removal.

Citizens with U nonimmigrant classification are students who hold F-1 or M-1 visas. Currently, the cost to apply for an EAD is set at $410.00 USD.

However, USCIS clarifies that payments are exempted in exceptional cases. Biometric feature services are priced at $85.00 USD. USCIS requires clients to complete Form 1-765 after requesting an EAD.