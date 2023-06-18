A shooting was reported at the Beyond Wonderland festival in Washington; Many are injured

Police and other emergency services respond to reports in Washington state Shooting It contains Gorge AmphitheaterA festival was held there Beyond Wonderland. Although the attacker is said to be in custody, few details are currently available.

Bno News reported that the incident started around 8:45pm on Saturday when the police reported thatactive shooter” at an outdoor concert hall near Quincy in Grant County, about 113 miles southeast of Seattle.

“There is an active shooter at the Gorge Amphitheater. If you are in the Valley, take shelter,” the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

read more: Blinken heads to China for an expected but chilling rapprochement between Washington and Beijing

Several emergency services are responding while officers work To protect the sceneRegistered BNO.

The Beyond Wonderland festival was underway when the shooting happened. The event includes three nights of camping, two full days of electronic dance music, immersive art, costumed performers and more.

read more: Authorities have launched an investigation into a plane crash near Washington