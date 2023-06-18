June 19, 2023

Tropical wave could become depression in next few days – NBC Puerto Rico

Winston Hale June 19, 2023 1 min read

The National Hurricane Center (CNH) in Miami has predicted this Sunday that an intense tropical wave known as Invest 92L, currently stationed in the Atlantic, could become a tropical depression in the next few hours.

CNH has been monitoring the system for several days and has observed that it is gradually organizing itself.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be called Brett.

90% probability of cyclone development in the next 7 days and 90% in the next 48 hours.

“Rains and storms have shown signs of an excellent system associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development, and tropical depression is likely to develop over the next day or so,” reads a recent CNH report.

The system is expected to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central regions.

At this time, it cannot be determined whether or not this system will have any impact on the Caribbean.

Telenotices is pending authority to inform you about the weather conditions.

