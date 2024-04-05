Tremors in the US today, April 4 – Last Recorded Earthquake, Earthquake and Richter Magnitude via USGS Live | United States Geological Survey | composition

According to him United States Geological Survey (USGS) In the United States, about 16 major earthquakes are expected to occur each year. Of these, 15 are size 7 and one is size 8 or higher. In recent years, there have been more strong earthquakes than expected and according to recent earthquakes National Seismic Hazard Model (NSHM), about 230 million people in the United States could be affected by potential major earthquakes within 100 years. In that context, I will share with you the real-time reports of the above company with exact time, center point and magnitude data from major states. Alaska, Arkansas, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

See the prevention instructions provided United States Geological Survey (USGS) It is responsible for issuing warnings about seismic movements felt throughout North America; Mainly, in states like California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas; and other areas where seismic activity usually occurs daily. Stay calm during an earthquake and send a calm message to your friends and family at key moments. Prepare an emergency bag with food, clothing and a first aid kit and review the interactive map Recent earthquakes and warning system ShakeAlert.

Recent earthquakes in the United States today, Thursday, April 4, via USGS

United States Geological Survey (USGS) report live About the latest earthquakes in the US today, April 4, 2024 Thursday.

What should I do to prepare for an earthquake?

I will share the information with you United States Geological Survey (USGS)There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake:

Step 1: Protect your space by identifying hazards and protecting moving objects.

Step 2: Plan for your safety by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency.

Plan for your safety by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations.

Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hassles by organizing important documents, strengthening your assets, and considering insurance.

Illustration of the National Seismic Hazard Model (2023) in the United States for the next 100 years by the US Geological Survey.

What should I do during an earthquake?

If you're in, stay there! Climb under a table or desk and hold onto it (duck, cover, hold!) or go down the hallway or against an interior wall. Stay away from windows, fireplaces and heavy furniture or appliances. Leave the kitchen, it's a dangerous place (things can fall on you). Do not run up or down stairs when the building is shaking or there is a risk of injury from falling or being hit by glass or debris.

If you're outside, stay open, away from buildings, power lines, chimneys, and anything else that might fall on you.

If you're driving, stop, but be careful. Move your car as far away from traffic as possible. Do not stand under a bridge or overpass, trees, power poles, power lines or boards. Stay in your car until the shaking stops. As you drive back, look for cracks in the pavement, fallen rocks and potholes in the road as you approach the bridge.

If you are in a mountainous area, be aware of falling rocks, landslides, trees, and other debris that could be dislodged by an earthquake.

USGS seismic hazard maps illustrated