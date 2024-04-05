The U.S. automatically extends the work permits of about 800,000 immigrants by 540 days

(CNN Spanish) — US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Advertising It would automatically extend the validity of some work permits to 540 days for some 800,000 immigrants.

The temporary rule will come into effect from April 8 and will help avoid interruptions in the validity of work permits of non-citizens who need to renew these documents, the agency said. A statement on Thursday.

USCIS believes this temporary measure will “avoid interruptions in employment authorization” for “certain non-citizens who have pending renewal applications” of employment authorization applications (EAD).

He said the move will only apply to immigrants who requested to renew their work permit by October 27, 2023 or who need to renew this work permit between April 8, 2024 and before September 30, 2025. It is a statement.

This step has been taken to avoid traffic congestion in renewal of employment permit.

“Temporarily extending the current automatic extension up to 540 days will avoid lapses in employment authorizations,” he said. liberation Ur M. Jato, Director of USCIS.

“At the same time, this rule will give DHS an additional window to consider long-term solutions by soliciting public comments and finding new strategies to ensure that non-citizens who are eligible for employment authorization can retain that benefit,” the official added.

According to USCIS, the move will benefit nearly 800,000 work permit renewal applicants, including asylum seekers or immigrants, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) applicants or recipients, and green card applicants. The agency says 60,000 to 80,000 employers will be affected due to this disruption, which risks their work permits being interrupted if their work permits are not automatically renewed.

Ultimately, the agency said the move “seeks to ensure continuity of operations for U.S. employers.”

The agency said employment authorization documents are valid during the period of approved temporary gold permit and their processing or automatic extension will not extend the duration of the temporary gold permit.