Miami is the preferred gateway for immigrants with humanitarian parole

Most immigrant flights entering the United States under the Humanitarian Parole Program land in Miami.

Between January 2023 and the end of February 2024, more than 380,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela have come to the United States through the Biden program, which requires approval from a DHS sponsor, a valid passport, and an airline ticket.

Miami has become the main destination for most immigrants admitted under the humanitarian parole program.

A study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) based on information from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveals this trend.

At the time of the investigation, the aforementioned media reports indicated that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had refused to openly identify US international airports through the Temporary Humanitarian Program.

How does parole work in the US?

In January of last year, the Biden administration implemented a program called Humanitarian Parole for immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela (the latter joined in October 2022).

Citizens of these countries can enter the United States if DHS pre-authorizes a sponsor who will provide them with support and accommodation for two years.

Admitted immigrants can only enter the United States by air with a valid passport. The program provides them with two years of authorized residency, after which they must leave the United States, unless they have regularized their status through available legal channels, including asylum.

In addition, the immigration benefit provides them with an employment authorization (EAD or work permit) during the approved period of stay.

How many immigrants have benefited from humanitarian parole?

According to CIS, as of February, about 386,000 immigrants “were able to fly to airports in the United States.” The purpose of the 'parole' is to “reduce the number of people crossing the southern border (with Mexico) illegally” and reduce pressure on the region, which has seen more registrations in the past three years.