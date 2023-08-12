Michigan Senate removes SNAP’s archival evidence

The number of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries may increase in the US state of Michigan. The reason for this possibility is that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer canceled the proof of assets that SNAP applicants must present.

Assets are considered different attributes of people and have values ​​that provide a certain quality of life to their owners. Assets include cash, stocks, bonds, property and transportation. In Michigan, homes are not included in property tests.

A few days ago, Ms. Widmer passed Senate Bill 35. Along with Michigan, 37 states now repeal the requirement to request proof of assets to apply for SNAP.

These tests were requested for the first time in Michigan in 2011 and their maximum values ​​were recorded at $5,000.00 USD. In 2019 the maximum amount was increased to $15,000.00 USD. At this time, there is a need to prove the salary range relative to the number of household members.

Figures to be distributed

SNAP is a nationwide government program and is administered by the Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, states have the authority to establish their needs for distributing dollars to the population.

The goal of SNAP is to help low-income families get enough food each month. The USDA said the SNAP amounts distributed will be updated each year beginning Oct. 1.

Currently, a single resident is entitled to collect $281.00 USD. Families of 2 members can enter $516.00 USD and families of 3 members can enter $740.00 USD.

A household with 4 residents has the potential to reach $939.00 USD and a 5-person home $1,116.00 USD. $1,339.00 USD is paid for a family of 6 and $1,480.00 USD for 7 citizens. A family of 8 members will be charged $1,691.00 USD, and each additional family member will enter $211.00 USD.