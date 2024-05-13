Honduran is a guy on the Houston Astros

2024-05-12



In a game where he was the most offensive producer, The Honduran Mauricio Dupont He stood out in victory Astros About Tigers (3-9) gave the team Houston Win the series played Detroit. Starting as a star at second base, The The golden glove of American League He had a great afternoon at bat as he was able to get four hits in his five at-bats. Most hits in a game in his entire Major League career.

Although the Astros started to pay off in the sixth inning to break the tie, it was in the third inning that the ‘Dubby’ show began. Catracho was on base when he scored his first run at Comerica Park. In the seventh inning, Maurizio Andre Raised the profession Joey Loperfido With that Vision extended its lead to four. And in the eighth inning he ran the bases again after a hit at shortstop.