May 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Honduran is a guy on the Houston Astros

Honduran is a guy on the Houston Astros

Winston Hale May 13, 2024 2 min read

2024-05-12

In a game where he was the most offensive producer, The Honduran Mauricio Dupont He stood out in victory Astros About Tigers (3-9) gave the team Houston Win the series played Detroit.

Starting as a star at second base, The The golden glove of American League He had a great afternoon at bat as he was able to get four hits in his five at-bats. Most hits in a game in his entire Major League career.

Finally the news of the players who won the title of champion through Marathan

Although the Astros started to pay off in the sixth inning to break the tie, it was in the third inning that the ‘Dubby’ show began. Catracho was on base when he scored his first run at Comerica Park.

In the seventh inning, Maurizio Andre Raised the profession Joey Loperfido With that Vision extended its lead to four. And in the eighth inning he ran the bases again after a hit at shortstop.

with that, Mauricio Dupont He raised his batting average to .303, fourth-highest on the Astros, surpassed only by young stars Jeremy Pena (.340) and Jose Altuve (.317), and debutant Joey LeBorfido also accomplished the feat. numbers (.321) in his first nine games.

The Honduran, who plays center fielder, left fielder and second and third base, is Houston’s fifth-highest hitter. The Astros (15-25) are looking to leave the base of the Western Division and remain in the third tier (Oakland Athletics) qualifying positions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Changes to Social Security benefits – Telemundo Las Vegas

May 12, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

The migration drama of this district is a matter of great concern

May 12, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Incentive tests in America: Who will win $1,000 next week | Alaska | USA Bonus | Economic Benefit | rppusa

May 11, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

2024 NBA Playoffs | The Denver Nuggets repeat the visit and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to tie the series

May 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

How to calculate the Earth’s circumference with pen and paper

May 13, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The heartbreaking post by Madeleine McCann’s parents on her 21st birthday

May 13, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Honduran is a guy on the Houston Astros

May 13, 2024 Winston Hale