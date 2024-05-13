Honduran is a guy on the Houston Astros

2024-05-12
In a game where he was the most offensive producer, The Honduran Mauricio Dupont He stood out in victory Astros About Tigers (3-9) gave the team Houston Win the series played Detroit.
Starting as a star at second base, The The golden glove of American League He had a great afternoon at bat as he was able to get four hits in his five at-bats. Most hits in a game in his entire Major League career.
Although the Astros started to pay off in the sixth inning to break the tie, it was in the third inning that the ‘Dubby’ show began. Catracho was on base when he scored his first run at Comerica Park.
In the seventh inning, Maurizio Andre Raised the profession Joey Loperfido With that Vision extended its lead to four. And in the eighth inning he ran the bases again after a hit at shortstop.
with that, Mauricio Dupont He raised his batting average to .303, fourth-highest on the Astros, surpassed only by young stars Jeremy Pena (.340) and Jose Altuve (.317), and debutant Joey LeBorfido also accomplished the feat. numbers (.321) in his first nine games.
The Honduran, who plays center fielder, left fielder and second and third base, is Houston’s fifth-highest hitter. The Astros (15-25) are looking to leave the base of the Western Division and remain in the third tier (Oakland Athletics) qualifying positions.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Changes to Social Security benefits – Telemundo Las Vegas
The migration drama of this district is a matter of great concern
Incentive tests in America: Who will win $1,000 next week | Alaska | USA Bonus | Economic Benefit | rppusa