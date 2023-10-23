October 23, 2023

Social Security Disability Payment Due Date: November 2023 calendar

Winston Hale October 23, 2023 2 min read

Payments Lack of social security (SSDI) is for people with disabilities. However, to receive these Social Security benefits, you must first have paid taxes. When you work, you must pay SSA payroll taxes; Otherwise, you won’t be able to collect pension or disability benefits.

While you need forty work credits for retirement benefits, SSDI depends on how old you are to apply for benefits. If you are old, you will need job loans.

If you’ve already applied for Social Security and your first check is in November, these are your next SSDI payments for that month. Unlike Supplemental Security Income (SSI), there are many opportunities to cash your checks.

How Many Social Security Disability Payments in November and When?

SSA plans to make 4 payments Lack of social security In the month of November. So whether you have to wait longer or not depends on who you qualify for.

Complete Social Security Disability Payment Schedule for November 2023

Actually, the first charge SSDI Held on the third day of November. So November 3, 2023 will be the first payday. To qualify for this payment, you must have filed for Social Security benefits before May 1997.

Another opportunity to collect Social Security disability on November 3 is to be a beneficiary receiving Social Security and SSI at the same time. So if you get both SSI and SSDI, you’ll get your money the same day.

Your Social Security disability amount for any given payday depends on when your disability began, your age, and your work and income history. So, there may be different sizes. As of September 2023, the average check was $1,486, according to the Social Security Administration.

When will Social Security send the remaining SSDI payments in November?

SSDI recipients have three more pay days in November, which fall on three Wednesdays.

  • The first payment will be made on November 8, 2023. This will be your payday, but only if your date of birth is between the 1st and 10th of the month. The average check is about $1,486.
  • Second Wednesday payment will be sent to your bank account on November 15. To collect this date, you must have applied after April 30, 1997 and your birthday must fall between the 11th and 20th.
  • The last option to get a Social Security check in November is the 22nd. So, if you apply for Social Security Disability Insurance and don’t qualify for any of the specified payments, this could be yours; When youIf your birthday is between 21st and 31st May 1997 and you have submitted your application.
  • If you also receive Supplemental Security Income, your payday will be November 1. Therefore, SSI recipients who receive SSDI receive their payments before anyone else.

