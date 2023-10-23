This is how Cubans with CBP One or I-220A can review the status of their cases

Cubans entering the United States through CBP One or I-220A must pay special attention to subsequent court procedures. This is so essential that the possibility of deportation or residence in the country depends on its outcome.

You can track the status of your case using the Foreign Identity Document. Remember that you are assigned an “alien” number once you enter the United States, so you will know upcoming court dates.

Many immigrants who come to the United States receive an I-220A irregularly. This refers to the so-called “parole”, i.e. the strict commitment of each person to attend court hearings. That hearing will discuss whether to grant political asylum or other residency.

Meanwhile, immigrants who enter the country through a CBP One application receive a Notice of Appearance (NTA). This notice with the “Alien” number is a form of reminder to appear in court and discuss the case involved.

I-94 is also an option. The case also closely touches Cubans and is similar to parole. Border officials use this condition, suitable for those born on the island. They can apply for the Cuban Adjustment Act one year and one day after arriving in the United States.

How can I check the status of my case?

It is important to review the status of your case at least once a week. In fact, many experts on immigration issues point out that if you don’t go to court in a timely manner, authorities will begin deportation proceedings immediately.

Follow the next steps to verify your case in court and you will have no difficulty on the day indicated by the authorities.

1-Access through the link https://acis.eoir.justice.gov/es/

2-Type the nine-digit “Alien” number in the corresponding blank spaces.

-Next, the system provides the details of the upcoming trial along with the name of the assigned judge, address of the court and other features.

The Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) advises that the information provided on its website is for general information purposes only. It does not supersede any official manual, policy or publication.