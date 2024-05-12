The migration drama of this district is a matter of great concern

In Florida, More than 1.3 million people are in legal limbo, anxiously awaiting the decision of the immigration judge. This situation, which has reached critical levels, reflects the chaotic situation in the US courts. According to a new study from Syracuse University.

Imagine: more than three and a half million cases are pending, among them More than one million formal asylum applications. This data, revealed by the Transaction Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), overwhelms us The extent of the crisis In this issue.





Francisco Fernandez

Florida is a state of concern for immigrants

In Miami-Dade The diasporic reality reaches its peak. By the end of April 2024, this district A clear center of tensionBy hosting High concentration of immigrants with deportation operations pending in court.

Among the affected nationalities, Hondurans are at the top in terms of evacuation orders. However, what stands out the most is not just the number, but The legal helplessness faced by many of these individuals. Surprisingly, 13.9% of them, including unaccompanied children, received legal representation when receiving a deportation order in April 2024.

Immigrants to America. Good pictures

Against this backdrop, immigration judges have conducted a total of 15,548 bail hearings so far in fiscal year 2024. However, only 4,644 people were granted this appeal, underscoring the many obstacles and challenges migrants face in their struggle for a secure and prosperous future. United Nations.





Wanda Albornoz

What immigrants need to know

Fiscal year 2024 marked a milestone in the US immigration courts. More than 1.3 million new files have been registered. Although judges have closed more than half a million cases and 517,675 cases have been closed, the system faces an unprecedented challenge to keep up with the continuous flow of new cases.

This led to an increase in workload 35.7% of closed cases result in deportation orders or voluntary departure. Also, significant differences are found between regions: Immigrants in Colorado face higher deportation rates, while Vermont has significantly lower rates.

Although judges are expected to complete more cases than ever by the end of the year, the reality is that the system faces a constant struggle to provide fair and timely resolution to immigration cases in an increasingly challenging environment.