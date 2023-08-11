Social Security: How much and who is collecting in the third week of August in the US | SSA | composition

Social Security Administration Table (SSA) of America Follow your plan with the second payment. The company determines the age limits and what applies to each pensioner. Here we tell you more details about cash delivery in August so that you don’t run out of collections.

On 3rd August, the beneficiaries Additional security incomeIt brings together formerly retired adults 1997For residents inside and outside the North American border.

Due to this, many people are surprised When will they pay the next payment and who is eligible to receive it?. By the third week of August, everything is ready for retirees to receive their social benefits.

The United States Social Security (SSA) pays out according to years of service and pensions (Photo: Pexels)

Who collects Social Security in the United States during the third week of August?

Next charge United States Social Security Administration It begins on Wednesday, August 16 and has beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th of that month as per the SSA schedule.

It depends on the amount of money each citizen receives Contributions at retirement age and working years.

How much is our Social Security paying in August?

United States Social Security pays its beneficiaries up to $4,555. The exact amount depends on your retirement age and the amount of money contributed during your working life.

For example, Retirees at age 62 pay $2,572 per month. Those who do at age 67 can earn up to $3,627. Meanwhile, retirees at age 70, up to $4,555.

When is the last US Social Security payment due in August?

According to the SSA schedule, the last August payment for U.S. Social Security is scheduled. Wednesday the 23rd and includes those born after the 21st of each month.

