What does it mean that the engine is detonating: the first symptoms

The engine is the heart of the car. It is the main component of a car because it provides the energy needed for it to function properly. The car cannot start with a badly damaged engine. We tell you what it means that the engine has exploded, what are the first symptoms and whether the car in these conditions is able to drive.

It is difficult for a blown motor to work. What’s more: If this happens, it’s best not to force him to leave because that will only worsen the situation and increase repair costs even more.

You can see: 5 signs your car has a little useful life left

What does it mean that the engine has been blown?

A blown engine means that the metals of its components and internal parts have frozen due to lack of lubrication, causing irreparable damage that requires a complete rebuild or replacement.

When the engine is badly damaged, the best is not to move it or start it. Credit: Shutterstock

A car engine is blown if it can no longer operate. Engines usually malfunction with a cracked block or warped cylinder head. Other frequent failures are broken pistons and malfunctioning intake and exhaust valves. In addition, the connecting rods can be destroyed and the cylinders can be scratched.

When this level of damage is done to the engine, when it makes a loud noise when it is running, it is recommended not to move it at all. I mean, you can’t drive a car with a blown engine.

Symptoms of a blown engine

According to experts in auto mechanics, the first symptoms that appear in a blown engine These are strange clicks or sounds in the engine, low oil pressure, and engine overheating.

Other warning signs are:

The check engine light comes on

When the check engine light appears on the dashboard, you must stop the vehicle and call for help as soon as possible. Ignoring them can cause serious damage to the engine and other components over time. Various reasons can cause the check engine light to come on (Service Engine Soon lights up on the dashboard: meaning, causes and what to do).

The check engine light may also come on for other reasons such as transmission problems. Credit: Shutterstock

Strange sounds in the engine

If you hear a loud popping or popping noise under the hood brake: This is a recurring signal when the engine is about to expire. Noise can be caused by wear or damage to the engine’s mechanical parts, such as pistons, bearings, or other moving parts.

It is best to take the car to a trusted mechanic as soon as possible to avoid damage and worse consequences. Also, you should be aware of other noises such as the crackling and popping of the exhaust.

Pay attention if the engine is running poorly or erratically. A failed engine usually vibrates or loses power as the revs rise.

Oil stains

If you notice oil slicks in the garage or where you park it, the car probably has an engine oil leak. A low level of lubricant increases friction in parts and mechanisms and generates excessive heat.

Higher fuel consumption than normal

If you notice that the car is consuming more fuel than usual, this can cause the engine to malfunction when processing the gasoline. The error can be serious: call a mechanic.

Loss of engine power

The vehicle may stall, jerk badly at high speeds, vibrate, or have trouble going downhill.

Strange smells inside the car

The interior of a car is a space where emissions should not be felt: if this happens, something is wrong. The motor may be damaged.

Exhaust smoke

If smoke comes out of the exhaust all of a sudden, you know it’s not normal. The tone of the smoke can tell you what’s causing it: If it’s black, the engine has incomplete combustion, so it’s burning too much fuel. You can see: what the different colors of smoke your car can throw mean

Credit: Shutterstock | stock struggle

Engine melting is one of the most serious problems a car can have, but to some extent it can be avoided: it is in our hands to prevent it by keeping the car in good condition, maintaining the services recommended by the manufacturer and the driving regulations. Until now.

You may be interested:

Signs that your car is about to die

Engine revving: why it’s dangerous and how to prevent damage to your car

If your car vibrates and locks up, you probably need to change the IAC valve

5 Engine Problems You Should Never Ignore

Why does a car engine overheat: the most common reasons

Do you know what is the most important part of your car engine?

Odors in your car that indicate that something is not right

5 of the most common reasons why car stop lights don’t work