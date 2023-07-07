Topics: What is the new Meta App and how does it work?

After months of speculation and secrecy, Mark Zuckerberg’s app that will rival Twitter has arrived.

The new app called Thread was unveiled Wednesday as a companion to Instagram, the popular photo-sharing network that Zuckerberg’s company Meta bought more than a decade ago. If Instagram’s managers have their way, Threads will also take over from rival Twitter, already being referred to as a “Twitter killer” by some tech insiders.

The release of Threads intensifies the competition between Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, who bought Twitter last year. Musk has changed the experience on the social network by tweaking its algorithm and other features, and recently placed a temporary limit on the number of tweets that can be read using the app, which has sparked outrage.

In recent months, many tech companies have tried to take advantage of Twitter’s confusion. But Topics is starting to come to the fore, backed by deep Meta funding and Instagram’s massive user base, with over 2 billion monthly active users worldwide.