How much does Elon Musk’s Starlink mini antenna with satellite internet cost and where to buy it?

Starlink Mini, the smallest version of Elon Musk’s satellite internet antennas, is now available in markets across the US. Until recently, this product was only available by invitation, but is now available to anyone.

Among the countries where you can buy Starlink Mini are the United States, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama.

Elon Musk’s company introduced this more compact version of its antennas last June, aiming to expand its user base and facilitate connectivity in remote areas.

The Starlink Mini antenna starts at $500. Added to that investment are two different subscription plans that seek to adapt to users’ needs and resources.

How much does it cost to buy Elon Musk’s satellite internet?

Elon Musk’s satellite internet purchase on its regional plan costs $150 per month and offers unlimited data in North America.

