July 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

How much does Elon Musk’s Starlink mini antenna with satellite internet cost and where to buy it?

How much does Elon Musk’s Starlink mini antenna with satellite internet cost and where to buy it?

Zera Pearson July 19, 2024 1 min read

This more compact version is available in several Latin American countries and in North America. (Image: Starlink)

Starlink Mini, the smallest version of Elon Musk’s satellite internet antennas, is now available in markets across the US. Until recently, this product was only available by invitation, but is now available to anyone.

by: information

Among the countries where you can buy Starlink Mini are the United States, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama.

Elon Musk’s company introduced this more compact version of its antennas last June, aiming to expand its user base and facilitate connectivity in remote areas.

The Starlink Mini antenna starts at $500. Added to that investment are two different subscription plans that seek to adapt to users’ needs and resources.

How much does it cost to buy Elon Musk’s satellite internet?

Elon Musk’s satellite internet purchase on its regional plan costs $150 per month and offers unlimited data in North America.

You can read the full note at information

See also  Auction at Target: These are the new products at 70% off.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)
2 min read

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson
“Alexa never understands Cubans”
2 min read

“Alexa never understands Cubans”

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson
Berkshire Offloads $1.48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com
1 min read

Berkshire Offloads $1.48 Billion in Bank of America Shares By Investing.com

July 22, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)
2 min read

TRIPLE by Elly De La Cruz Early Atlanta (+Video)

July 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame
3 min read

Newly discovered feature in our galaxy has baffled the scientific community – Science Enséñame

July 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone
2 min read

Lula confirms that Daniel Ortega is not answering the phone

July 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)
2 min read

Airport employee arrested in a situation that angered everyone while waiting for her flight (video)

July 23, 2024 Zera Pearson