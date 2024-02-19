Powerball: Employees of a Florida restaurant won the lottery and made a perfect gesture with the money

As a joint work activity, a group of restaurant workers in Florida, USA, used to collect financial contributions to play the lottery collectively. Powerball. In one of their recent entries, they won a prize of $50,000, which, in a nod to their bond of friendship, they decided to split so that each of them would receive only $5,400 after taxes.

The person responsible for purchasing the ticket, which divided the fortune into seven equal parts, was Georgette Angelos, owner of Chuck's Seafood Restaurant, who followed her intuition to take advantage of the stop during her daily commute to work at a Chevron service station. It is located at 8490 Commerce Center Drive in S. Lucie West. “I knew this place was going to be a winner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Frank Webb, the company's director, was the first to verify the results of the drawing held at the end of last September: “The first ticket I scanned said: 'You've won $50,000,' and I said: 'No way.' “I started sending text messages to everyone to say we won,” he told local media. TCPalm.com. When the rest of the friends heard the good news, disbelief was the first reaction of most of them. “I thought he was joking,” said Ruben Torres, another employee at the restaurant. “It was unreal,” he said.

Once they were satisfied with their stroke of luck, they agreed to divide the prize equally so that each of them could freely use the money for anything they wanted. However, they decided to make a joint expense: they rented a sleek white limousine to go together to West Palm Beach to claim their prize at the lottery offices. See also Criminals carry thousands of dollars from Camuy

When the Florida Lottery announced its Powerball winners, it also learned that the group of friends who played collectively were just one number away from winning the jackpot, worth $850 million, in the Sept. 27 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers that day were 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and PB 7, with a Power Play of 3x. The group of friends at the Fort Pierce restaurant had a quick pick ticket with four of the five correct numbers on it. However, the restaurateur highlighted the value of the experience shared between friends, beyond money: “It was my staff who bought the winning ticket, which I love because it's a great union that they create together.”

Once the drawing results are published, winners have between 180 and 365 days to claim the prize, depending on where the Powerball ticket was purchased. It can be in one payment or in 30 payments, the latter divided into immediate payments and 29 annual payments. The first option is usually the preferred option for lottery winners.

Sharing a lottery prize is a common practice among players, but it can also lead to controversy when large sums are involved. While some split the winnings seamlessly, like the employees at Chuck's Seafood, others ended up in bitter disputes and even litigation over the prize money.