February 19, 2024

Powerball: Employees of a Florida restaurant won the lottery and made a perfect gesture with the money

February 19, 2024

As a joint work activity, a group of restaurant workers in Florida, USA, used to collect financial contributions to play the lottery collectively. Powerball. In one of their recent entries, they won a prize of $50,000, which, in a nod to their bond of friendship, they decided to split so that each of them would receive only $5,400 after taxes.

The person responsible for purchasing the ticket, which divided the fortune into seven equal parts, was Georgette Angelos, owner of Chuck's Seafood Restaurant, who followed her intuition to take advantage of the stop during her daily commute to work at a Chevron service station. It is located at 8490 Commerce Center Drive in S. Lucie West. “I knew this place was going to be a winner,” he said.

Meanwhile, Frank Webb, the company's director, was the first to verify the results of the drawing held at the end of last September: “The first ticket I scanned said: 'You've won $50,000,' and I said: 'No way.' “I started sending text messages to everyone to say we won,” he told local media. TCPalm.com. When the rest of the friends heard the good news, disbelief was the first reaction of most of them. “I thought he was joking,” said Ruben Torres, another employee at the restaurant. “It was unreal,” he said.

