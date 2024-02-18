Frozen berry smoothie with Greek yogurt; Discover the recipe and ingredients

If you are someone who usually accompanies breakfast with a delicious drink or simply enjoys a well-flavored drink in the afternoon, this is a delicious one. Frozen red fruit smoothie with Greek yogurt It will be the perfect choice to prepare within minutes from home without having to complicate things in the kitchen.

In this drink you can include your favorite pieces of fruit from strawberries and raspberries to blueberries or raspberries; As long as it is completely clean and sterile as well Frozen So they can provide a very different texture and flavour.

Discover recipe Complete and list ingredients What you should have on hand to prepare this delicious Frozen red fruit smoothie with Greek yogurtRest assured that you will love its flavor and you can enjoy it at any time of the day no matter where you are.