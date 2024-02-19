Bank of America and Starbucks compensate their customers this way

A new partnership between Bank of America and Starbucks Coffee will offer rewards to millions of Bank of America cardholders in the United States. In addition, it will provide the possibility of obtaining other benefits by linking accounts.



So Bank of America (BofA) cardholders and Starbucks Rewards members will receive 2% cash back.

All of this, is on top of the card rewards they already earn on qualifying purchases, one star for every $2.00 spent at Starbucks. As long as they link an eligible debit or credit card to their Starbucks Rewards, at BofA.com/starbucks or starbucks.com/bofa.

Meanwhile, with a linked Bank of America debit or credit card, members will be able to unlock their new benefits through qualifying purchases. They will do this within the Starbucks app.

So, one of the benefits is to reload your Starbucks digital gift card. Additionally, you can also order in advance or pay using the app at the register.

Likewise, earned stars can be redeemed for rewards at Starbucks. These include drinks, foods, products and a free coffee bean.

It should also be made clear that the program is open to currently enrolled Starbucks Rewards members and Bank of America cardholders. Likewise, it is also available to new members or cardholders.

How can customers join?

Customers will be able to join Starbucks Rewards at www.starbucks.com/rewards also app.starbucks.com. Additionally, to apply to become a Bank of America cardholder, you can visit https://bankofamerica.com.

In the registration process you must first go to Bank Amiri offers To activate and register for the offer. The second step is to register or log in to your Starbucks Rewards account.

Finally, they'll need to have an eligible debit or credit card saved to their account.