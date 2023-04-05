UPDATED: What does LeBron James Lakers need to qualify for the 2023 NBA Playoffs or Playoffs?

The final stage of the NBA season is heating upteams are required to use a calculator to find out their predictions to qualify for the Postseason.

In the Western Conference Until next April 5th and with three matches remaining, The Denver Nuggets stay on top after winning 52 games and losing 27 gameswith an average cumulative score of 658.

accompany them Memphis Grizzlies in the second division with 50 wins and 29 losses; the Sacramento Kings in third place with a 48-31 record; In fourth place Phoenix Suns with 44-35; In the fifth step Golden State Warriors with 42-38 And Los Angeles Clippers also With 41-38 in sixth place.

Let’s remember that only the top six get their direct spot in the playoffs, so if the season ends today, those teams will be the ones with direct access.

NBA Play-In Championship

On the other hand, teams that finish Places 7 to 10 are entered into the Play-In competition, which will take place from 11 to 14 April.

With that in mind, Los Angeles Lakers with 41-38 being placed on the seventh move; the New Orleans Pelicans 40-39 in eighth place; the Minnesota Timberwolves With 40-40 in ninth place and Oklahoma City Thunder With a 38-42 in the tenth degree, they will contest Play tournament.

What do the Los Angeles Lakers need to qualify directly for the playoffs?

Confirming that there are three games left to finish the regular season and To win all of his remaining matches against Los Angeles Clippers (5 April), Phoenix Suns (7 April) and Utah Jazz (April 9) They still have access to their direct ticket to the playoffs at the West.

They still get access to their direct passes, if they get the three remaining winsBecause only victory separates them the Warriors Verses (42-38) who are fifth and keep the same mark Los Angeles Clippers They are the sixth (41 – 38), so their fate is in their hands.

The game against the Clippers tonight (April 5th) will be vital in determining their ticket to the playoffs.

If they don’t win all of their games, special attention should be given to games against the Clippers (3 games suspended) and Warriors (2 games suspended) who are in a better position than the Lakers.