Big win! Liga de Quito defeats Universidad Cesar Vallejo in Group A of the Copa Sudamericana | football | sports

With a goal in the rivalries, Liga de Quito beat Peruvian Cesar Vallejo 2-1 this Tuesday in the first leg of Group A of the Copa Sudamericana, which rewarded the strength of the visit.

Argentine Lisandro Alzogaray scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute and Juan Anangono in the 90th + 6 minute.

Vallejo lost a penalty kick from Jairo Vélez in the 74th minute of the match in Trujillo.

Liga de Quito will welcome Magellanes from Chile on April 19, and a day later Vallejo will visit Botafogo in Rio de Janeiro.

Vallejo started ready to suggest a good team game to put the Ecuadorian team in their field, which started the game resoundingly to defend their goal.

With Colombians Ray Vanegas and Yorlis Mina as benchmarks, the locals applied pressure and intensity with long-distance shots to try and open the scoring at Estadio Mancichi, which opened a new light to be able to play international matches.

The Ecuadorian national team gradually improved in its attacking game, after being pressured by the opposition in the first 15 minutes.

Little by little, Liga took control of the midfield and took advantage of Vallejo’s defensive failure, creating chances that were squandered by not identifying their players in the first 45 minutes.

In the sequel, Argentine Luis Zubeldia came out, intent on breaking a tie that would allow them to add their first three points at the start of the switch.

In the 52nd, Argentine striker Lisandro Alzogaray with a powerful header from the middle of the area scored 1-0 for LDU.

After the goal against, Vallejo with a change in his forward line pressed the gas pedal to attack his Ecuadorean opponent.

Taking advantage of the speed of its players, the Peruvian team reached the door of the LDU goal, but the attackers failed to finish.

At 66, Zubeldia moved his seat and made two changes to restore the team’s offensive power and guarantee the score.

Argentine referee Fernando Espinosa, 68, received a penalty kick after upholding his decision in front of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) judge. Jairo Velez scored with a powerful right winger 1-1 for Vallejo.

After four minutes of play, he remained in Vallejo with ten players after Velez was sent off for a hard foul on a white player.

In the closing minutes of the game, the Quito team sought to beat the score with several changes on the field, allowing them to go home with three points.

At 90+6, forward Juan Anangono, who came on in the final minutes, scored with a header to make it 2-1 for LDU. A goal worth three golden points for those who came from Quito at the start of the continental championship. (Dr)