MIAMI – Max Keibler led off the game with a home run, Joey Gallo added a three-run home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Miami Marlins 11-1 Monday night to remain undefeated on the season.
Trevor Larnach also pitched a solid five innings for the Twins, as Tyler Mahle passed Kansas City’s opening drive and 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was in 2017.
Mahley (1-0) scored seven, walked one and limited the Marlins to one run and five hits. Minnesota relievers Jorge Alcalá and Cole Sands allowed a combined seven hits and no runs allowed.
Miami’s Johnny Cueto came out with a strained bicep in the second inning after giving up a two-run home run in his Marlins debut.
Kepler started the game with a home run to right center, but left in the fourth inning with a sore knee. Gallo beat Cueto (0-1) in the second half on his first court with a shot past Jose Miranda, who walked to lead the second half and Nick Gordon, who singled.
For the Twins, Puerto Rican Cristian Vasquez Carlos Correa is 4-2 with a run scored and two outs, Jose Miranda is 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
For the Marlins, Dominican Brian De La Cruz scores 4-3 in one run; Venezuela’s Luis Aráiz 5-2 with an RBI, Avícil García 4-2; Cubans Yuli Gurriel 1-1 and Jorge Soler 4-1.
