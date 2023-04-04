April 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Gallo led a powerful offense that put the Twins up on the Marlins

Cassandra Curtis April 4, 2023 2 min read

MIAMI – Max Keibler led off the game with a home run, Joey Gallo added a three-run home run and the Minnesota Twins beat the Miami Marlins 11-1 Monday night to remain undefeated on the season.

Trevor Larnach also pitched a solid five innings for the Twins, as Tyler Mahle passed Kansas City’s opening drive and 4-0 for the ninth time in franchise history. The last time was in 2017.

Mahley (1-0) scored seven, walked one and limited the Marlins to one run and five hits. Minnesota relievers Jorge Alcalá and Cole Sands allowed a combined seven hits and no runs allowed.

Miami’s Johnny Cueto came out with a strained bicep in the second inning after giving up a two-run home run in his Marlins debut.

Kepler started the game with a home run to right center, but left in the fourth inning with a sore knee. Gallo beat Cueto (0-1) in the second half on his first court with a shot past Jose Miranda, who walked to lead the second half and Nick Gordon, who singled.

For the Twins, Puerto Rican Cristian Vasquez Carlos Correa is 4-2 with a run scored and two outs, Jose Miranda is 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

For the Marlins, Dominican Brian De La Cruz scores 4-3 in one run; Venezuela’s Luis Aráiz 5-2 with an RBI, Avícil García 4-2; Cubans Yuli Gurriel 1-1 and Jorge Soler 4-1.

See also  Gareth Bale and his hierarchy at the Qatar 2022 World Cup that stops the inexperienced energy of the United States | Timothy Weah | United States vs. Wells | RMMD DTCC | Globalism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Anthony Rendon suspended for four matches

April 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Mexican announcers taunt Motagua before the duel against Tigres

April 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how Round 15 of the Clausura 2023 National League will be played

April 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Gallo led a powerful offense that put the Twins up on the Marlins

April 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Breaking news and live news

April 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

This is how two new carnivorous plants discovered in South America catch insects

April 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The United States is vigilant about its banks to avoid new bankruptcies

April 4, 2023 Zera Pearson