Anthony Rendon suspended for four matches

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interaction with a fan last week.
Speaking before the Angels opener for the Monday night series in Seattle, Rendon said MLB has agreed to cut his suspension from five games to four. Vice President Michael Hill decided on the initial sentence on Monday and the appeal was immediately released.
Rendon grabbed a fan’s jersey through the grandstand railing after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss in Auckland. Rendon appears to be holding the fan’s robe close to his chest through the barrier and exchanging words with him before slapping him on the eyebrow and walking towards the tunnel.
The video shows the fan, dressed in A colors, approaching the railing as Rendon looks on from the platform into the tunnel below. Rendon then grabs the man in the shirt and asks what he just called him, accusing the fan of using a derogatory term before removing his hat.
Rendon said on Saturday that he would not comment on the matter.
