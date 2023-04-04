April 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Anthony Rendon suspended for four matches

Cassandra Curtis April 4, 2023 1 min read

SEATTLE — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon said he is dropping his appeal after his suspension was reduced to four games by Major League Baseball on Monday for his interaction with a fan last week.

Speaking before the Angels opener for the Monday night series in Seattle, Rendon said MLB has agreed to cut his suspension from five games to four. Vice President Michael Hill decided on the initial sentence on Monday and the appeal was immediately released.

Rendon grabbed a fan’s jersey through the grandstand railing after Thursday night’s 2-1 loss in Auckland. Rendon appears to be holding the fan’s robe close to his chest through the barrier and exchanging words with him before slapping him on the eyebrow and walking towards the tunnel.

The video shows the fan, dressed in A colors, approaching the railing as Rendon looks on from the platform into the tunnel below. Rendon then grabs the man in the shirt and asks what he just called him, accusing the fan of using a derogatory term before removing his hat.

Rendon said on Saturday that he would not comment on the matter.

See also  Cruz Azul has been augmented by Carlos Vargas; They will announce it soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Mexican announcers taunt Motagua before the duel against Tigres

April 4, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is how Round 15 of the Clausura 2023 National League will be played

April 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Voices from Liga MX on the case of referee Fernando Hernandez

April 3, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Breaking news and live news

April 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

This is how two new carnivorous plants discovered in South America catch insects

April 4, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The United States is vigilant about its banks to avoid new bankruptcies

April 4, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lis Vega rocks the net in a pastel mini bikini

April 4, 2023 Lane Skeldon