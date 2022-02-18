Amazing win! Mexico begins the qualifying round for the CONCACAF W Championship with the right foot

The Mexican women’s team dominated the match against Suriname and scored their second best win in the qualifying rounds.

The mexican women’s team started his way to World Cup in New Zealand and Australia 2023 He beat his country with nine goals to zero Surinameat the beginning of the tie CONCACAF W Championship Played at the University of Nuevo Leon.

rain goals Mexico He started in the eighth minute by scoring the first goal Stephanie MayorWith this result, he reached his nineteenth goal with the Mexican national team.

Katie Martinez He contributed twice to the relegation to achieve the historic victory. the front of USA He scored in the 23rd minute of the match. Minutes later, in 32, he scored three goals for the national team, after a big transgression for it Jacqueline Oval Conducted to remove the Caribbean brand of the former Amazon FW.

Diane Garciaplayer scratchedwas the last of the selected people to score two goals in the goal Suriname. He scored the first for his own account in the 46th minute, while he scored the fifth goal two minutes after the second half.

Mexico shines with its 9-0 victory over Suriname. imago 7

Six in the night came thanks Rebecca Bernal In the 62nd minute. Defense scratched He finished with a header after neglecting a defense Suriname.

attacks chivas He was present at the 75th minute. Alice Cervantes And the Caroline Jaramillo He became a nuisance to the visiting defense, with the latter having the seventh goal of the night for him Mexicoafter a series of cuts.

Eighth goal Mexican national team He arrived in the 88th minute after a shot from medium distance Maricarmen Reyes.

Consultation here All women’s sports news.

to put the cherry on the cake and after three attempts, Alice Cervantes Scored the ninth goal of the night for Mexico In the 89th minute. With a header, the current scoring champion for MX Women’s League He scored his second goal with the national team.

With this result, Mexico will travel to old and bearded To face their second match of this first stage of the qualifiers facing CONCACAF Championship W.