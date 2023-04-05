“I did what the rules say”

ESPN DigitalReading: 4 minutes.

Manny Machado is fired for protesting after hitting him with a shot clock The Dominican was ejected by Ron Kulpa after arguing a shot clock violation.

The Padres’ third baseman was sacked after one at-bat on Tuesday due to an argument with the umpire after the umpire ejected him following a game clock strike.

Manny Machado Become the first player MLB In sending off after arguing with an referee for sending him off for infringing the game clock rules that were applied in big leagues. in the confrontation between San Diego Padres And Arizona Diamondbacks Last Tuesday, April 4th Machado He called a timeout that was apparently not granted, culminating in a strike to end the first inning of the game.

After a brief conversation involving a leader parentsAnd Bob MelvinAnd Machado He said something to the chief referee, Ron Colpaand immediately proceeded to remove the Dominican from the game.

After the match that ended in a loss parentsAnd Machado His version of events, insistently stating that he simply followed the rule he had established MLB.

Manny Machado argues with referee Ron Colpa after he was sent off in the game against the Diamondbacks. Sean M. Hafey / Getty Images

“I have no idea (What happened). I just do what the rules say. I had eight seconds to ask for a time out, I asked for it after eight seconds, it was not given to me and I was simply ignored, there was a disservice to my team when I was sent off and I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, I asked for an eight second time out, the rules are there. You have to be ready and look at the pitcher and if you are not you can call your time out when there are eight seconds left on the clock and if you do then you will be penalizedAnd he began to explain.defense minister“.

Machado He went on to indicate that he had complied with the rule and had called his time in the manner prescribed by the rule.

“I asked about my time. As you can see and everyone could see, my hand was up at eight seconds to call my time, but I was clearly not good enough to get it.added the third baseman parents.

When asked what exactly he said Ron Colpa to be expelled, Machado He refused to answer and indicated that this was something only the two of them should know.

accordingly, Machado He was questioned about whether Colpa At one point, he refused his request for time-out, which the Dominicans indicated he listened to when it was granted.

“I heard “time’s up”. I said “well there’s a time out for me” I got out of the batter’s box and then he came right up to me and said “I’m out” and I said “but I thought you gave me a time out” I sure wasn’t, I got a little confused there, because I got into the batter’s box with ten seconds left, And when I looked back, I immediately raised my hand for a timeout. I thought I heard they gave it to me and then said something elsehe replied Machado.

