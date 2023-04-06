Babe Ruth sets a new auction record thanks to the $1 million paid for one of his bats

For decades, items used by George Hermann Rothknown simply as Babe Ruthso sought after by fans looking to add value to their collection, that one of their bats has sold for a record amount in the history of sporting goods auctions.

On this occasion, the company Hunt Auctions He managed to put Gran Bambino into the record books by selling a stick that the player used between 1920 and 1921, in his first two seasons with New York Yankeeswith a scandalous total of $1.85 million during the special event.

Thanks to an examination of an old photograph, it was possible to validate the article, with which Ruth began her legend as the ‘Sultan of Hitting’, with which he hit the record-breaking 59 home runs in a campaign, as well as driving in 168 runs.





Two members of the kill list are getting ready before going out to play a game in 1931 Twitter @PastimeGallery

Babe Ruth: The most expensive auction item in history

1

away jersey

$5.64 million

2

Bats from 1920-1921

$1.85 million

3

500 bats on his home turf

$1.68 million

4

Contract with the Braves

96 thousand dollars

Despite the evolution of the game, Babe Ruth is still considered the best player of all time, thanks not only to the records he set as a hitter, but also thanks to his versatility when playing other positions, as is the case today. For example with the Japanese Distort meWhose likeness is considered born in another country.

It would take several decades for any of the characters MLB Today they can come close or try to emulate what the Great Bambino and its tools have done for all the loyal fans in the history of King of Sports.

Read also