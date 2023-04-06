April 6, 2023

Los Angeles FC beat Vancouver to advance to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League

2023-04-05

Los Angeles FC, led by Honduras Dinel Maldonado, with a double from Dennis Bwanga and another double from Kwando Opoku, defeated Vancouver 3-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals that was held in Vancouver.

After a first half in which the two squares were scoreless, LAFC came out strong in the second half and in the 55th minute Bouanga scored the first goal with a mid-range shot outside the penalty area to defeat Japanese goalkeeper Takaoka.

Soon after, at the 61st, the Los Angeles team’s second came when Opoku quietly finished off left from center in the small area.

Bouanga scored the double in the 65th minute, with a shot from the left, after Timothy Tillman’s cross.

It should be noted that Denil Maldonado was on the bench for this commitment and did not participate.

This switch between MLS teams will take place on April 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The winner of the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals will meet against Atlas Mexico or Philadelphia, who won 1-0 in the first leg.

The Canadian team qualified by defeating Real Spain from Honduras, while the American team presented a story about Alajulense from Costa Rica.

In the 2023 emerging season in Major League Soccer, the Los Angeles Football Club is fighting for the first places in the Western Conference, while the White Caps are in the middle of the table, near the bottom.

data sheet:

Stadium: BC Place (Vancouver)

Referee: Fernando Guerrero Ramirez (Mexico)

Objectives:

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (55′ and 65′), Kwando Opoku (61′)

Line up:

Vancouver: Yohei Takaoka – Tristan Blackmon, Gavin Brown, Ranko Veselinovic, Ryan Raposo (Louis Martins, 68) – Adrian Cubas, Ryan Gould (Pedro Veit, 68), Russell Tebert (Ali Ahmed, 62) – Julian Grissell (Sebastian Berhalter, 79 ). ), Brian White and Christian Dagome (Simon Becher, 62). DT: Fanny Santini.

LAFC: John McCarthy – Ryan Hollingseed, Diego Palacios, Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo – Timothy Tillman (Eric Dueñas, 69), Clean Acosta, Elie Sanchez – Kwadwo Opoku (Step Buke, 69), Dennis Bwanga (Sergi Palencia, 83) and Carlos Candle . DT: Stephen Cherundolo.

