Atlético Nacional Liga BetPlay 2022 could lose Baldomero Perlaza | Colombian football | Betplay League

Another problem for Atlético Nacional for 2022, is related to the renewal of one of its numbers. It appears that Baldomero Perlaza, who came to the team from Independiente Santa in 2019 and after exchanging criticism with applause, does not want to renew with the Antioquia team, which he considers an essential part of Alejandro Restrepo’s scheme.

Baldomero has a contract with Nacional until June 2022, but according to sports legislation, six months before the termination of his relationship, the player is free to choose a better offer.

According to journalist Carlos Arturo Arango, he stated on his Twitter account (ElPetisoArango) the following: “Another personal dealings with some customers and fraud with some customers, to Baldomero Perlaza, Atlético Nacional made several proposals for renewal, he rejected them all, he could leave for free, and lose Santa Fe, who sold to the company Nacional and Cortuluá, who owned a percentage. The easy player is brainwashed.” In addition, the spokesperson noted that the representative of Perlaza is the same Aldair Quintana, Diego Torres.

For now, Baldomero Perlaza must attend training sessions this Tuesday, August 4th, to start preparing for the season. He still has two months to recover from a grade 2-3 interfoot sprain due to a dislocated right ankle. But everything indicates that this novel will continue with more chapters.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FootballRead Reporter

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8