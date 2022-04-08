Paradox? Wayne Rooney’s unexpected response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial comment

2022-04-07
name of Cristiano Ronaldo gurgle this Thursday after his struggleBloody comment of his ex-partner From the team that requested his departure from Manchester United.
Wayne Rooney appeared on the show Sky Sports England where it coincided with Jaime Carragher His arrival at the Red Devils was unsuccessful.
Given this, CR7 He commented on an Instagram post in which the two English men appeared and wrote: “two jealous‘, which surprised the Portuguese friend of runewith whom he shared his first glories as prime minister in 2000.
WayneWho is the boss Country derby subordinate Prime minister A local, consulted at a press conference for Kris’ words, who gave an unexpected response.
“In fact I saw (the comment) this morning and I would say that there is probably no player on this planet who is not jealous of Cristiano,” was the response of the United legend, who added about Ronaldo.
“His career, the titles he won, the money he got, his abs, his body. I think all the players, except probably Lionel Messi, are jealous of Cristiano.”
rune He said this while smiling a lot, which the media reported would be a sarcastic response, especially as it emphasizes a case Messiwhich is always said to be one step ahead of him.
Christian He hasn’t progressed and is currently focused on returning to the 20-time champion England to posts Champions League In the parking table where they walk from seven to three points from the rating area.
